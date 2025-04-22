Elliotte Friedman gives startling insight into 'mean, nasty' Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights Game 1 battle

Elliotte Friedman spoke about the Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game 1 on the "32 Thoughts" podcast. He called the game “mean” and “nasty.” He said it looked like a typical Vegas game—tight defense and physical play.

Friedman added that Minnesota needs more scoring beyond their top line. Vegas won the game 4-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

"You know, the other thing about this game, this was a mean game, like it was a nasty game. It was a Vegas game," Friedman said on Monday's episode [44:20]. "They defend really well. And the one thing I think, for Minnesota is, are, where are they going to get scoring after that line, ...they're going to need help... they really weren't dangerous enough outside their line."

Friedman mentioned a missed cross-check by Vegas defenseman Nic Hague. He wondered if Vegas benefits from their clean image. Vegas had the fewest penalties in the NHL this season with 197, 11 points less than the Islander in the second spot.

Friedman said teams sometimes get reputations that affect how games are called. He also noted that both teams might raise this issue with the league before Game 2:

"On a night where there was a lot of discussion about cross-checks, there was one in this game that went uncalled, and it's a Nic Hague. And the one thing we were talking about is Vegas has done an excellent job of highlighting how they don't take penalties.

"Last three years, the least penalized team in the league. This year, they put it up on their social... And sometimes you get reputations (for being less penalized)..."

Friedman raised an interesting point about Vegas’ penalty record. Their discipline may give them an edge in close games.

"Does Vegas get the benefit of the doubt? Because they're clean, and I'm curious about... teams lobby," Friedman said. "...they're (Vegas) gonna say, anything you guys want to talk about, Minnesota - how on earth does that cross-check not get called? And I just think it might be genius marketing by the Golden Knights, just like, hey, we don't take penalties."

The Minnesota Wild must find a way to match that intensity without taking too many penalties. Game 2 is set for Tuesday in Las Vegas. Both teams will look to adjust and push forward in the series.

Vegas Golden Knights dominated Minnesota Wild in key statistics

Vegas out-shot Minnesota Wild 27-20 in Game 1 and they delivered only 29 hits compared to the Wild's 54. Tomas Hertl had a goal and assist for the Golden Knights. Brett Howden scored twice in the third period. Pavel Dorofeyev also scored for Vegas.

Matt Boldy scored both goals for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov had two assists. Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves for Minnesota. Adin Hill stopped 18 shots for Vegas. The Wild’s power play did not score, while Vegas went 2-for-2.

