Elliotte Friedman spoke about Connor McDavid's contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers this Friday. He is eligible to ink an extension for the last two months, but is taking things slowly. Now, this comes with media pressure, as reporters continue to ask him questions about his new contract and his plans.

Ad

Speaking on the "32 Thoughts" podcast, Friedman said McDavid is mature enough to handle contract questions.

"Here's the thing," Friedman said (Time stamp: 17:45). Not only do I think he's mature enough to handle it, I think the other players are mature enough to handle it like it's a veteran team, so I don't think the noise is gonna bother them. "

Ad

Trending

Friedman explained that outside noise is not a problem if the team wins. However, he warned that losing early could alter the course of events, as it did for the Vancouver Canucks last season.

"Where I think the danger starts is if, for whatever reason, the Oilers get off to a bad start," Friedman said. "Like I look at Vancouver last year, it got to a point where the noise absolutely affected them and they weren't playing well.

Ad

"So if you're winning, you can shut out a lot of stuff. But if, for whatever reason, Edmonton starts badly, then you that's where you really risk it,"

Friedman also noted McDavid’s frustration after two straight Final losses. He said those results have been difficult for the Oilers captain to accept.

"The other thing I wanted to mention is, a year ago, we saw him explode after game two," Friedman said. "I'm not sure what's on tape, but I heard he wasn't really happy in that room after game six. So that's where I think this all is.

Ad

"When someone asks me what this is all about, it's two losses in a row in the Finals, and he can't freaking stand it. It makes him crazy."

In 2024, during the Stanley Cup finals series, Connor McDavid snapped in the locker room. And the anger was clearly visible on his face.

Ad

It's a possibility that Connor McDavid is not in a good mood after losing another Stanley Cup final.

Oilers CEO has faith that Connor McDavid will stay in Edmonton

This week, Jeff Jackson also shared his view on Connor McDavid's extension. Speaking on the “Oilers Now” show, the Oilers CEO said management is not nervous about the contract talks. He said McDavid has lived and played in Edmonton for 10 years, and he wants to win with the Oilers.

Ad

"I know there are sort of lots of commentary on the fact that Connor is not yet signed and why he hasn’t signed yet," Jackson said about the extension. "...the management group, we don’t feel that way, we’re not nervous about it.

The Oilers have given McDavid space and time, and the new contract can be inked when the captain decides to do it. His eight-year, $100 million deal will end after the 2025-26 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama