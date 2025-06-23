Elliotte Friedman hints Maple Leafs trying to get ‘creative’ in John Tavares contract talks - “He’s not biting”

Could John Tavares come back to the Toronto Maple Leafs? NHL insider Elliotte Friedman thinks it's possible despite how things have gone lately and some potential rifts in the negotiations.

"You've got a team trying to get Tavares to the best deal they can get, and you've got an agent trying to get Tavares to the best deal they can get," Friedman said on Monday (05:55), via the "32 Thoughts" podcast.

"And there's going to be ups and downs, and there's going to be moments where it looks close, and there's going to be moments where it looks like it's not going to happen."

He believes this week will determine how "serious" everyone is about getting this done.

"Toronto is trying to be creative," Friedman said. "I think Tavares could get the Brock Nelson deal on the open market. I think it's possible. And I just don't think Toronto wants to do that. Toronto is trying to be creative, and right now, Tavares isn't biting on what they're doing."

Friedman also said he "a billion percent" thinks Tavares wants to stay in Toronto. He added that the Leafs want to keep him, but they also want to use that leverage to get a better deal.

NHL insider reveals how Leafs may bring John Tavares back

To keep John Tavares, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman be;ieves the Toronto Maple Leafs will have to be unique. He said he wouldn't be "surprised" if they are trying to sign the forward to a contract with deferred money.

John Tavares could re-sign with the Maple Leafs (Imagn)

"I think it's it's possible, and this could be the last year you're allowed to defer money," Friedman said on Monday (07:15), via the "32 Thoughts" podcast. "I think it just from what's seeping out of the CBA. There's a chance that all of this, the deferred money, could go away. But again, like this time of year, things change fast."

Friedman compared it to the Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart situation last year, noting that things went well because of mutual interest. He also said there's "always time," but noted that Toronto might have a difficult time making this one work for the franchise.

If it wants him, it might have to pay up. However, with Mitch Marner likely not taking $14 million of the Leafs' annual cap space, they might be able to afford Tavares either way.

