Elliotte Friedman hints at possible 'tampering' in Kirill Kaprizov-Wild contract talks

Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov has been at the center of rumors after he repotedly rejected an eight year $128 million extension on Sept. 9. He could've been the highest-paid player in NHL history if he signed it.

Ad

The 2025-26 season will be the final year of his five-year $45 million contract, but he has yet to ink a new deal.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman discussed Kaprizov’s contract on Tuesday. He suggested there may have been tampering from other teams.

"I do believe there has been tampering slash whispering going on," Friedman said, via "The Fan Hockey Show." "I'll never be able to prove it but I believe it."

Ad

Trending

Kaprizov has been Minnesota’s top scorer since 2020, recording 40 goals in three seasons, including 47 goals and 108 points in 2021-22. He scored 25 goals despite missing 41 games last season. Kaprizov is just 28 and has a lot of years of professional hockey left in him.

He told the media last week that he still likes playing in Minnesota.

"You guys know I like Minny and everyone knows this," Kaprizov said on Thursday, via NHL.com. "We have a lot of time (to ink a contract). It's just 2025, and it's one more year (that) I have. I just want to play hockey and focus, and win some games and go into (the Stanley Cup Playoffs) and win there. (So going to) Just focus on this now."

Ad

Wild general manager Bill Guerin made it clear that negotiations are ongoing and private.

"These negotiations are private," Guerin said on Thursday, via The Athletic's Michael Russo. "I can't really get into it. Things are fine. The most important thing is that we want to sign Kirill. He's our franchise player. We're doing the best we can."

There's an expectation that they will eventually agree on a contract figure and length. However, with each passing day without a Kaprizov contract on the table, there will likely be more speculation about his future.

Ad

Kirill Kaprizov's next contract could impact the league

Elliotte Friedman discussed the possible wider impact of Kirill Kaprizov’s contract. If he signs for around $16 million per season, other stars may expect higher salaries. Friedman mentioned that Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel could be affected.

"If Kaprizov goes to 16, where does that take? Jack Eichel, maybe not 16, but we're talking 14, 15 (million)," Friedman said on Sept. 15, via the "32 Thoughts" podcast. "Where does that take Connor (McDavid), you know. Where does that take a whole bunch of other players here?"

The negotiation could influence contracts across the NHL, so Kaprizov’s next deal is a major story for 2025-26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama