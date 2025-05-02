Elliotte Friedman links ex-Canucks HC Rick Tocchet with $2.3B franchise - "First guy on their list"

Rick Tocchet might be the most coveted head coach on the market.

With Mike Sullivan headed to New York, the former Canucks bench boss becomes the next most sought-after candidate around the NHL. That is, if he chooses to continue coaching.

Rumors and speculation linking Tocchet to the Philadelphia Flyers, worth $2.3 billion per Forbes, have grown louder since his Vancouver departure. He was drafted by the Flyers and spent the majority of his playing career with the team, creating an obvious connection for both parties.

Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed during Friday's edition of "32 Thoughts: The Podcast" that Rick Tocchet is at the top of Philly's wishlist. However, he also mentioned the potential that he may pursue other avenues in hockey next season. Friedman shared the link to the podcast on X (formerly Twitter).

"You know, Philadelphia, we've talked about Rick Tocchet, and you know the feeling that he's their number one guy. And I still believe that, but I will say this, that there is, seems to be a growing belief that he will consider television next season," Friedman said (1:25:17).

"If you go back to his release, announcing that he's leaving the Canucks, he talked about other projects or other options besides coaching, there definitely seems to be the belief that he will consider TV next year if the overall landscape isn't as he wants it, but Philly's definitely interested, and I think he's the first guy on their list," Friedman added.

Tocchet reportedly declined a lucrative five-year contract offer in the $25 million range to remain with the Canucks.

Rick Tocchet's coaching future is uncertain

It remains to be seen whether Rick Tocchet wants to coach in the NHL next season.

As Friedman mentioned, the 61-year-old referred to exploring other opportunities in and around hockey in his exit statement. The Vancouver Canucks shared the full press release on X.

"While I don't know where I'm headed, or exactly how this will play out for me over the near term, I feel like this is the right time for me to explore other opportunities in and around hockey," Tocchet said.

Tocchet notably spent a year and a half on the TNT panel with other hockey personalities, including Paul Bissonnette, Wayne Gretzky, and Henrik Lundqvist. A return could be in the cards should he take time away from coaching.

If he does in fact want to coach in 25-26, teams like the Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Boston Bruins, among others, will certainly come calling.

