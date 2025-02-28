Elliotte Friedman links Mikko Rantanen-Carolina Hurricanes contract extension terms to $100,800,000 Avalanche superstar

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman spoke about Mikko Rantanen’s possible contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. On the "32 Thoughts" podcast, he said Carolina’s offer might be similar to Nathan MacKinnon’s deal. MacKinnon signed an eight-year, $100.8 million contract with a $12.6 million cap hit in September 2022.

"I do think that at some point in the next few days, he's going to give them some idea of what he's thinking," Friedman said [6:10]. "You know, I believe the offer they made was in the MacKinnon area, which is 12.6. We'll see."

Mikko Rantanen joined Carolina in late January in a three-team trade involving the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks kept 50% of his salary to make the trade work. If Carolina does not trade him before the deadline on Friday, March 7, it will be the only team able to offer him an eight-year deal.

"You know, one of the things that everybody should be reminded about is if Carolina doesn't trade him by Friday, they're the only team that can sign into an eight-year deal," Friedman said. "You know, to get an eight-year deal at the end of the season, you have to be on somebody's roster at the trade deadline. So if you know, so that's another hammer that Carolina has in its favor."

Mikko Rantanen has been a key player this season. He has 27 goals and 42 assists for 69 points in 58 games. In a recent 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres, he had a goal and an assist. His strong play has helped Carolina and the Avalanche, especially in wins, where he has 53 points and a +34 rating.

Rantanen started his career in Finland and was drafted 10th overall by the Avs in 2015. He played in the AHL before becoming a regular in Colorado’s lineup in 2016-17. He won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022 and scored a career-high 55 goals in 2023. Additionally, he has recorded two 100-point seasons and is one of the NHL's most premier forwards.

Carolina Hurricanes' acquisition of Mikko Rantanen and his new contract range

After nearly 10 seasons with Colorado, Rantanen was traded to Carolina on Jan. 24. The trade sent Jack Drury, Martin Necas and two draft picks to the Avalanche. Carolina now hopes to sign him to a long-term deal.

Mikko Rantanen's next contract could be between $12 million and $14 million per season. Carolina has a good chance to keep him, but nothing is final yet. If he re-signs, he will be a key part of the team's future.

