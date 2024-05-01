Elliotte Friedman has stirred the pot with a bombshell claim regarding Toronto Maple Leafs star forward, Auston Matthews and his absence from playoff action.

In a video shared by Sportsnet, Friedman suggested that there might be more to Matthews' absence than meets the eye.

"A week ago, it's come out that he was bothered by something. Sometime between games 2 and 3. The illness, whether it was food poisoning or a viral bug... I don't think this is that," Friedman said.

"The illness doesn't last like this. I think something else developed in the aftermath. Whether it was a fallout from that or an injury, obviously we're not gonna know right now, but I don't believe that this is the illness anymore," Friedman added.

Expand Tweet

Auston Matthews' absence from Game 5 of the playoff series against the Bruins has left fans and analysts speculating about the true nature of his ailment.

The saga surrounding Matthews' health began over a week ago when reports surfaced of a lingering illness affecting his performance on the ice. Matthews made a brief appearance on the ice before the team's morning skate at TD Garden. Engaging in light drills with assistant coaches for approximately 10 minutes, his presence raised more questions than answers regarding his condition.

This marked the first time Matthews has been on the ice since being sidelined by team doctors before the third period of Game 4.

Despite missing their top scorer Auston Matthews due to illness, Toronto showcased resilience

In a crucial playoff matchup against Boston on Tuesday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs managed to fend off elimination by winning 2-1 in overtime.

Matthew Knies netted the game-winner in overtime assisted by John Tavares. Jake McCabe also contributed a goal, while Joseph Woll made 28 saves.

“I kind of just found my stick and was fortunate to bury that one and send us back home," Knies said.

Trent Frederic scored for Boston, equalizing after Toronto's early lead from McCabe's goal. The physicality between the teams was evident, culminating in a late second-period scrum resulting in penalties.

Toronto dominated early, out-shooting and outperforming Boston in faceoffs. Coach Sheldon Keefe praised his team's assertiveness.

“The aggression, the assertiveness that we played from the start. We didn’t feel sorry for ourselves,” Keefe said.

With the series now 3-2 in Boston's favor, both teams face intense pressure heading into Game 6.