Elliotte Friedman makes his feelings known about Auston Matthews following Kobe Bryant's footsteps of injury treatment in Germany

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Nov 22, 2024 11:46 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Minnesota Wild - Source: Imagn
Auston Matthews' injury treatment in Germany (Source: Imagn)

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared his views on Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews’ trip to Germany for injury treatment.

In his 32 Thoughts column, Friedman said that fans were concerned about the mention of Germany.

"The word that created the most panic in this week’s Auston Matthews news was “Germany"," Friedman wrote.
"As one person laughed, “If he was getting the same treatment in Hamilton, Niagara Falls or Oakville, no one would care. But, because it’s Germany, people are freaking out.”
Friedman noted that Germany is popular for advanced treatments. Athletes like Kobe Bryant, Usain Bolt and Christian McCaffrey have used similar methods. Matthews is working with a specialist he trusts to recover faster.

Talking about Matthews' reason to go for the treatment in Germany Friedman said:

"First, he clearly trusts whoever he’s seeing there. Second, treatments not available in North America these athletes swear by.”

Kobe Bryant and Christian McCaffrey went to Germany for a treatment called Regenokine, also called Orthokine.

It uses a person’s blood to reduce joint pain. The process includes drawing blood, adding proteins and injecting it back. It's similar to PRP therapy but has differences. The U.S. FDA hasn't approved it yet, but sports leagues allow it.

Matthews has missed seven games with an upper-body injury but could return soon.

"Sounds like the goal is for Matthews to play next Wednesday in Florida." Friedman mentioned.

So, Auston Matthews might return during Toronto’s upcoming road trip.

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving and Coach Craig Berube on Auston Matthews

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said that the focus is on getting Matthews fully ready. On Tuesday, Treliving talked about Matthews' potential return.

"(Florida) that’s sort of where I feel more comfortable. Maybe Sunday, but probably after that on the road.” Treliving said, per the Leafs' Nation.
“We haven’t been trying to be cryptic with all this stuff. We’ve been calling him day to day because that’s what he’s been. We’ve looked at the schedule here and what we are trying to do is use this week and hopefully get this thing behind him.”

Coach Craig Berube also shared optimism about his progress, saying, Per The Hockey News' Nick Barden:

"He’s actually improving and in a really good spot,”

The Maple leafs have performed well without Matthews, going 6-1 during his absence. Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander have stepped up to lead the offense.

Auston Matthews has recorded five goals and 11 points in 13 games this season. His return will strengthen a Maple Leafs team coping with multiple injuries to key forwards.

Edited by Bhargav
