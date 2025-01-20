Elliotte Friedman makes his thoughts crystal clear on controversial referee decisions amidst Connor McDavid suspension fear

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid is set to have a hearing on Monday for his cross-check to Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland's head. The incident took place during the final moments of the Oilers' 3-2 loss to the Canucks on Saturday. McDavid was handed a match penalty for cross-checking Garland in the head.

On Monday's episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman discussed Connor McDavid's controversial incident. Friedman pointed out that Conor Garland committed several fouls to stop McDavid from tying the game. He mentioned that Garland’s actions were intentional.

"Connor Garland deserved anywhere from one to eight penalties, depending on how you feel in that particular moment." Friedman said, "He clearly decided that nothing Connor McDavid was going to do, was going to allow him to tie that game against the Canucks. He committed fouls, he took him out. He did his job, but he absolutely committed fouls." [6:00 Onwards]

Friedman shared his thoughts on the referee's decisions during this sequence. Even if a penalty had been called, Friedman argued that it would have been difficult to stop the play. The Oilers were dominating possession, and the Canucks had little chance to regain control of the puck.

"Vancouver never came close to touching the puck. It was a shooting gallery for the Oilers. They were all over them," Friedman said.

Friedman also considered whether the Oilers might have taken advantage of a penalty call by going six-on-four. However, he believed that stopping the play would have been risky, as the Oilers were already in a good position to score. He later acknowledged that, with the benefit of hindsight, the referees may have made a mistake by not calling the penalty on Garland.

"In the spirit of a full picture, I'm not so sure I buy it (Oilers going six-on-four). Things were going great for the Oilers." Friedman said, "Vancouver was hemmed in, running around in complete disarray, in trouble, but this player said to me, a team like the Oilers might have done it. Might have decided to go six on four, throw the puck at the Canucks. So okay, if you believe that, then absolutely the referees deserve blame for not calling the penalty."

McDavid has scored 65 points this season, including 20 goals.

More details about the moments leading up to the controversial hit by Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid’s match penalty came after Garland prevented him from getting up with less than 20 seconds left. Frustrated by the situation, McDavid cross-checked Garland in the head, leading to the penalty. The incident caused a brief skirmish between players.

McDavid now faces a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety to determine if further action will be taken.

NHL player safety tweeted on X,

"Edmonton’s Connor McDavid will have a hearing for cross-checking Vancouver’s Conor Garland. Date and time TBD."

In a follow-up tweet, they mentioned,

"Connor McDavid’s hearing will be held tomorrow afternoon."

Garland explained that he wasn’t trying to hurt McDavid but was simply trying to help his team win by stopping him. However, This incident has raised questions about the referees’ decisions during the game.

