At the 4 Nations Face-Off, the national anthem of America was booed lightly by Canadian fans. This has been an ongoing issue recently, especially after President Donald Trump levied stiff tariffs on Canada and other nations.

Team USA took on Finland on Thursday night in Montreal, so the local Canadian fans let their voices be heard. That didn't sit well with hockey analyst Elliotte Friedman, a Canadian himself.

Via 32 Thoughts, the NHL analyst said (9:30):

"I don't like booing the anthems, because to me, the anthems are about respecting the people who sacrificed in wars. I really think about that the most when I think about anthem. So I don't like it."

He continued, adding that he understands that this is what's happening now and has been pretty consistent lately:

"MichelaLacroix, who was the great as the great pipes, the public address announcer here in Montreal, he asked for people to respect and kind of hone down a bit locally.

"Well, it happened a bit more on Thursday, and you can definitely expect it to happen on Saturday. I don't like it, but it's a fact of life, and it's going to be here on Saturday."

Friedman expects a chorus of boos when rival nations USA and Canada face off this weekend. If there were boos in a game just involving the USA in Canada, there will be plenty more when the two teams take the same ice.

Team USA reacts to booing at 4 Nations Face-Off

The United States was booed during the national anthem at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday night against Sweden. They dominated 6-1, but they weren't happy after the game when asked about the booing.

Team USA was booed at the 4 Nations Face-Off (Imagn)

Matthew Tkachuk said, via The Athletic:

"I didn't like it. And that's all I've got."

Head coach Mike Sullivan, the coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, said:

“These guys are hockey players, and they’re here to play hockey. They’re also proud Americans and it’s a privilege to represent your nation, and all of us that have the opportunity to participate and be part of this U.S. team. It means a lot to all of us."

J.T. Miller said the American team has used it as motivation and that it really amps them up more than anything else, so the boos may not be having the intended effect.

