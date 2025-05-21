Elliotte Friedman makes his thoughts on Mitch Marner's future with Maple Leafs crystal clear

Elliotte Friedman shared his thoughts on Mitch Marner's future with the Toronto Maple Leafs. After their Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday, Marner was the last player to leave the ice. Some fans thought it meant he had played his final game with the team.

When asked about his future, Marner said he hasn’t processed anything yet. He repeated that he loved playing in Toronto but didn’t commit to returning.

“Always loved having time here," Marner said on Wednesday, via The Athletic's Chris Johnston. "I loved being here. I haven’t processed anything yet. It’s still so fresh.”

Marner will become an unrestricted free agent after this season, and his contract has a full no-move clause, so he can block any trade. He already used this right in March when Toronto tried to trade him to Carolina for Mikko Rantanen. Marner said no, and Rantanen was later traded to Dallas.

His agent, Darren Ferris, is known for taking players to free agency. Marner’s camp wanted no contract talks during the season.

On Wednesday's episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast, Friedman told fans not to overreact.

“I think in that moment, the last thing Mitch Marner wants to do is pour gasoline on the fire,” Friedman said. "I wouldn’t jump to conclusions based on anything he said. In a perfect world, Toronto would keep him.”

However, he also mentioned that there are two hurdles to it. First, the two sides need to agree on a contract but they haven’t found common ground. Second, Marner may feel it’s time to move on.

“Does Marner think it’s time?” Friedman said.

Friedman warned against making big choices after a painful loss.

“You shouldn’t make life decisions in the aftermath of something as hard a defeat as that,” Friedman said.

However, if the Leafs and Marner can’t come to terms, and Marner feels it’s time to go, then changes may happen.

“And I really do believe that the maple leaf recognize how big a loss he will be because he's not going to be he's got to replace but if you can't reach an agreement, and he and his family feels it's time, then that's where we're going to be,” Friedman said.

Friedman ended by saying it all depends on how Marner feels after some time away.

Craig Berube wants Mitch Marner back after tough playoffs

On Tuesday, Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube spoke about Mitch Marner. Berube said he is a great player and person, and wants Marner and John Tavares back next season.

“Great," Berube said, via TSN. "I love the guy and I love coaching him, love his energy, personality. He’s a hell of a player. He does a lot for this team night in night out in a lot of different areas of the game. So, I’ve got nothing but good things to say about him.”

Marner shared that he will decide with his wife in the coming weeks.

“It’s so fresh," Marner said. "It’s tough to say anything right now. I’ll sit down with my wife and decide (the next steps) in the coming weeks.”

Marner had 13 points in 13 playoff games but only one assist in the last four. After the Game 7 loss, he said he felt devastated and praised the city and his teammates.

