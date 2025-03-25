Elliotte Friedman opines Montreal Canadiens veterans "aren't just passengers" amid their resurgence before playoffs

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently shared his thoughts on how the Montreal Canadiens' veteran players are actively contributing to the team's surprising turnaround with the playoffs approaching.

Ad

Few could have predicted in December that the Canadiens would emerge as strong contenders for a playoff spot. Yet, just two and a half months later, the team has hit its stride at the right moment.

Despite clinging to a slim one-point lead for the second position, the Habs have shown resilience, as evidenced by their 5-4 shootout away loss to the Colorado Avalanche recently.

On Sportsnet 590 fan radio, Friedman noted that while the spotlight has often been on the Canadiens' top line, the resurgence of other veterans has been noteworthy.

Ad

Trending

"Obviously, the first line—Suzuki, Caufield—gets a lot of attention, and deservedly so. But what’s really fascinating is the resurgence of some of the other guys," Friedman said. "Josh Anderson is finally healthy enough to really practice and skate, and he’s been excellent. Gallagher, after a very emotional couple of weeks, has played really well."

Ad

He continued:

"One guy who’s really started to show up is Christian Dvorak. It looked like his time in Montreal was going to end in a forgettable way, but to his credit, he’s really ignited and became a big part of things. I always thought he was a good player."

Additionally, with Kaiden Guhle back on the ice and set to join the team on their road trip, the momentum is building up. While the younger players may be leading the charge, the veterans are delivering when it matters most.

Ad

"I guess they announced he’s [Guhle] going to travel with them on the road trip. It becomes contagious. These are the games you play for. You’re right, Mike—the kids are driving the bus, but the veterans aren’t just passengers. They’re performing, too," Friedman added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Canadiens will begin their four-game road trip against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

Montreal Canadiens earn two points despite back-to-back defeats

NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn

The Montreal Canadiens suffered a 5-4 shootout defeat to the Colorado Avalanche at Centre Bell on Saturday.

Ad

This was their second consecutive defeat following a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders in their previous matchup.

Despite the consecutive losses, the Canadiens managed to grab two points in those two games, earning them 74 points and a second wild-card position in the Eastern Conference.

Also Read: Nick Suzuki makes big statement after Canadiens' commanding win over Senators

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama