Elliotte Friedman points out biggest issue with Don Sweeney's 2-year Bruins extension

On Tuesday, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney signed a two-year contract extension. The deal will keep him with the team through the 2027-28 season. Boston missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016, but still believes Sweeney can help the team improve.

Ad

Speaking on the "32 Thoughts" podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman pointed out a key concern about Sweeney’s extension.

“If you’re a coach, you’re probably getting a three-year deal right?" Friedman said on Wednesday. "Like very few times as a coach signed for less than that.”

Friedman explained the problem this creates.

“How are you gonna feel about the situation as a new coach if I’m getting a three-year deal and look at the GM only has one?” Friedman said.

Ad

Trending

He added that a coach might worry about working for someone who didn’t hire him if the GM’s contract ends sooner. Friedman also mentioned that the Bruins are sending a message with Sweeney’s deal, and expects them to soon narrow down their coaching candidates.

“We’re gonna tie Don Sweeney to whoever he hires," Friedman said. " ... I would expect the Bruins cut this to a short list soon, if they haven’t already.”

Ad

While the shorter GM contract could make some coaching candidates nervous, the team wants the GM and coach to work closely together.

Bruins’ Cam Neely praises Don Sweeney’s “conviction, purpose and clear vision”

Don Sweeney has been Bruins’ general manager since 2015, and spent most of his playing career with the team. He won the NHL General Manager of the Year award in 2018-19. However, some of his draft picks and free-agent signings have not worked out well.

Ad

The Bruins hold the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NHL draft, and Sweeney must also find a new coach after firing Jim Montgomery earlier this season.

“Don has navigated a disappointing period for our club with conviction, purpose and a clear vision toward the future of the Boston Bruins," Bruins president Cam Neely said on Tuesday, via NHL.com. "He made difficult decisions around the trade deadline with the confidence they will pay dividends as we craft a path back to contention."

Ad

Neely also praised Sweeney for making tough decisions, like trading key players Brad Marchand, Brandon Carlo and Charlie Coyle, to build the team’s future.

Sweeney expressed his commitment.

“I fully understand and embrace the responsibility that comes with this role," Sweeney said. "Our fans have high expectations for this team, and so do I.”

The Bruins hope this extension will help them build a team that can compete for championships again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama