Elliotte Friedman points out key difference that led to Penguins firing Mike Sullivan - "Don’t think he agreed with that approach"

The Pittsburgh Penguins and coach Mike Sullivan have officially ended their partnership. The announcement came from the President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Kyle Dubas. Sullivan has been with the team since 2015 and led them to two Stanley Cup wins in 2016 and 2017. He holds the record for most wins by a coach in Penguins history (409 victories).

Ad

Dubas thanked Sullivan for his loyalty and hard work over the years. He said the decision was not easy but necessary for the future. Dubas believes this is the right move as the Penguins go through a transition.

“On behalf of Fenway Sports Group and the Penguins organization, I would like to thank Mike Sullivan for his unwavering commitment," Dubas said via NHL.com.

Ad

Trending

Sports reporter Elliotte Friedman gave his opinion on why this decision was made on NHL Now on Monday. He said the main issue was a difference in vision. Dubas signed a long-term deal when he joined the Penguins. He sees the rebuild as a long project that will take time. Friedman believes Sullivan did not agree with that timeline.

"I believe Dubas and Mike Sullivan had different views on how long it would take to make the Penguins a contender again," Friedman said. "Dubas presented a plan that stretched out over a longer timeline, and I don’t think Sullivan agreed with that approach."

Ad

Sullivan is known for being competitive and focused on winning now. According to Friedman, Sullivan may have found it hard to support a slow rebuild.

"It’s not that their relationship was negative, or that they couldn’t work together anymore," the analyst added. "It’s more that Dubas was saying, ‘Look, based on my plan, this is going to take time.’ And Sullivan, being the ultra-competitive guy he is, may not have been as on board with that. And that’s why I think we’re where we are today.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sidney Crosby thanked Mike Sullivan for guidance and support

Sidney Crosby shared his thoughts after Mike Sullivan’s exit as Penguins coach. Crosby said Sullivan helped him improve every day and appreciated Sullivan’s hard work and preparation.

“He did an amazing job over the last 10 years here with his preparation and commitment to winning," Crosby said." Personally, he pushed me to be better everyday, and I learned a lot from him. We shared some great memories together, and I am grateful for his time here and everything he did for us.”

The Penguins will now begin searching for a new head coach. They are looking for someone who matches their current goals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama