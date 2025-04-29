Elliotte Friedman points out key difference that led to Penguins firing Mike Sullivan - "Don’t think he agreed with that approach"

The Pittsburgh Penguins and coach Mike Sullivan have officially ended their partnership. The announcement came from the President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Kyle Dubas. Sullivan has been with the team since 2015 and led them to two Stanley Cup wins in 2016 and 2017. He holds the record for most wins by a coach in Penguins history (409 victories).
Dubas thanked Sullivan for his loyalty and hard work over the years. He said the decision was not easy but necessary for the future. Dubas believes this is the right move as the Penguins go through a transition.
“On behalf of Fenway Sports Group and the Penguins organization, I would like to thank Mike Sullivan for his unwavering commitment," Dubas said via NHL.com.
Sports reporter Elliotte Friedman gave his opinion on why this decision was made on NHL Now on Monday. He said the main issue was a difference in vision. Dubas signed a long-term deal when he joined the Penguins. He sees the rebuild as a long project that will take time. Friedman believes Sullivan did not agree with that timeline.
"I believe Dubas and Mike Sullivan had different views on how long it would take to make the Penguins a contender again," Friedman said. "Dubas presented a plan that stretched out over a longer timeline, and I don’t think Sullivan agreed with that approach."
Sullivan is known for being competitive and focused on winning now. According to Friedman, Sullivan may have found it hard to support a slow rebuild.
"It’s not that their relationship was negative, or that they couldn’t work together anymore," the analyst added. "It’s more that Dubas was saying, ‘Look, based on my plan, this is going to take time.’ And Sullivan, being the ultra-competitive guy he is, may not have been as on board with that. And that’s why I think we’re where we are today.”
Sidney Crosby thanked Mike Sullivan for guidance and support
Sidney Crosby shared his thoughts after Mike Sullivan’s exit as Penguins coach. Crosby said Sullivan helped him improve every day and appreciated Sullivan’s hard work and preparation.
“He did an amazing job over the last 10 years here with his preparation and commitment to winning," Crosby said." Personally, he pushed me to be better everyday, and I learned a lot from him. We shared some great memories together, and I am grateful for his time here and everything he did for us.”
The Penguins will now begin searching for a new head coach. They are looking for someone who matches their current goals.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama