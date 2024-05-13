Elliotte Friedman provides latest on Toronto Maple Leafs' hunt for new head coach 

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in the process of finding a new head coach after the firing of Sheldon Keefe, who was tasked and failed to lead the team to the second round. NHL insider and analyst Elliotte Friedman recently shared his thoughts on the team's search process in the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast.

Since Keefe's dismissal, the Leafs have wasted no time in initiating interviews to scout potential candidates for the bench boss position. Experience appears to be a key criterion in their search, with an emphasis on finding a seasoned leader to guide the team.

Friedman revealed that Toronto's management recently met with former St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube. Berube, 58, has an impressive resume which includes a Stanley Cup win with the Blues in 2019. His interview with the Maple Leafs indicates serious consideration for the role.

"So Craig Berube was in Toronto on Saturday. From what I understand, he interviewed with the Maple Leafs." Friedman said,

Additionally, the Toronto Maple Leafs have scheduled a meeting with another experienced coach, Todd McLellan, who previously helmed the Los Angeles Kings. Friedman noted McLellan's journey from Los Angeles to Toronto, suggesting an upcoming interview likely scheduled for Monday.

"Thanks to the internet we know that Todd McLellan was flying from LAX to Toronto. So we all assume he's interviewing Monday. We'll see if this goes any deeper." Friedman said,

Additionally, Friedman added Gerard Gallant's name into the mix because of his association with the Toronto Maple Leafs' GM.

"Who else might get a call here? One guy I wondered about was Gerard Gallant just because he seems like a Treliving kind of guy." Friedman further added,

The quick action in the search for coaching talent shows that Toronto is determined to strengthen its leadership structure. This proactive approach is in accordance with the team's aspirations for the betterment and success in the future seasons.

New Jersey Devils interested in Toronto Maple Leafs' former coach

Simultaneously, the coaching change has made Keefe a target of the New Jersey Devils, which means that things are going to change for both teams on several levels.

"The Devils received permission from the Maple Leafs late last week to interview Keefe for their position after Interim Head Coach Travis Green signed a four-year contract with the Ottawa Senators." per The Fourth Period

However, we haven't heard anything new from Devils' management so far. Keefe was let go after five seasons by the Toronto Maple Leafs. In that time, he had a record of 212-97-40 and was 16-21 in the playoffs. He led Toronto to its first playoff series win in 19 years last spring.