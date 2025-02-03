On Monday’s episode of "32 Thoughts: The Podcast," Elliotte Friedman discussed concerns about Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes and his participation in the 4 Nations Face-Off. The event will take place on Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

Friedman discussed rumors that Hughes might pull out of the tournament due to injury.

"You know, the other thing I think that's going to become a thing, there were some rumors flying around on Thursday or Friday that Hughes maybe was going to pull out of Four Nations," Friedman said. "I was then told, no, that wasn't the case. But then we heard again, that he got hurt against Dallas and he tried to play, took the warm up on Sunday night and then didn't end up playing (against the Red Wings)."

Hughes got hurt in the game against the Dallas Stars on Friday, likely after hitting Evgenii Dadonov. He went to the locker room and appeared in discomfort upon his return.

Hughes, who is playing in the fourth year of a six-year $47,100,000 contract, took part in the warm-ups before Sunday’s game against Detroit. However, he was scratched from the lineup after talking to trainers, raising eyebrows about his participation in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet spoke about Hughes' absence after Vancouver's 3-2 overtime loss.

"He wanted to gut it out," Tocchet said to reporters after the game. "But not the smartest play to play him. He wants to play every game, that guy. So 48 hours (before our next game), we'll see how he is."

The Canucks, who are fighting for a playoff spot with a record of 23-18-11, may want to keep him healthy for the rest of the season instead of letting him participate in the tournament.

"You have to feel that this is going to start to become a conversation like, 'Is he going to play Four Nations?'" Friedman said. "That would be a big loss for the Americans. But at some point here, you can see the Canucks saying, 'Hey, you know, we're in a battle for our playoff existence here and we need you healthy.'"

Hughes leads Vancouver with 14 goals and 45 assists in 47 games.

Quinn Hughes was excited to play alongside Auston Matthews in the 4 Nations Face-Off

Team USA’s roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off includes Quinn Hughes and his brother Jack Hughes, along with other NHL stars like Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk and Charlie McAvoy. Matthews will serve as captain of the team.

"It's incredibly exciting, really honored, and there's so many great Americans in the league right now," Hughes said in June, via Hockey on Fanatics View's YouTube channel. "So, just the thought to be able to play with some of these great players and Auston over there, it's going to be, you know, very exciting."

The 4 Nations Face-off is just around the corner and in the upcoming days, it will be clear if Hughes will play or not.

