Elliotte Friedman reckons Jack Eichel's new Golden Knights contract will not "go into the stratosphere," unlike Connor McDavid or Kirill Kaprizov

Jack Eichel's contract extension is crucial for the Vegas Golden Knights if they have to remain one of the top contenders in the league. The American forward remains one of the top centers in the sport and is not far behind the likes of Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid and Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov as members of the 2026 free agent class.

Set to be free agents next summer, all three have been eligible to sign an extension with their respective teams since July 1. However, none of the three have signed, waiting for someone to set the tone.

Connor McDavid is expected to be the one setting the market value for future extensions of top star players. Although there has been no certainty over the term he agrees to with the Oilers. On the other hand, Kirill Kaprizov is likely to sign a long-term deal with the Wild as the franchise's icon, but his contract value may or may not eclipse McDavid's.

Rumors about those deals have impacted Eichel's probable extension, with the star likely to make between $13 and $14 million annually. Elliotte Friedman confirmed the same, while speaking on the "NHL Network" on Monday.

"I think that Eichel will get done, Michael, if I had to bet. I'm on the pro-Eichel Vegas side," Friedman said. [9:10 onwards] "First of all, it's been a great fit for him and them."

Earlier on the show, he had agreed that McDavid and Kaprizov might sign to $16 million annual deals. He stated that Eichel will just be a step behind.

"Vegas is going to say look, "You are worth what you can get out there. You're a number one center. You're a great player." But like Edmonton and McDavid, "We want to win." Marner just got 12. And so I could see Eichel getting a big number, 13, maybe 14, but I don't think it's going to go into the stratosphere like a Kaprizov or McDavid.

"I just don't see it because it just hurts Vegas's ability to win. But I do think he gets signed there, and I do think he extends there."

Signing Mitch Marner to an eight-year, $96 million contract has created cap problems for the Golden Knights, but things have a way of solving themselves out for Vegas, which has been able to keep its stars while signing new ones despite restrictions.

Vegas GM makes feelings known about Jack Eichel's extension

In an interview with The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon made it clear that the team is already looking to get Eichel signed to a long-term deal.

“That’s a priority,” McCrimmon said. “It remains a priority. He’s been a great player for our organization. I think our organization has been great for him. So, lots of interest, obviously, I think from both sides to make something work.”

Picking up on those comments, The Fourth Period reported that Eichel and Vegas could start having conversations as early as next week, leaving room for an extension to be signed before the regular season starts next month.

