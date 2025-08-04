The 2025 NHL Draft, held June 27-28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, adopted a new format where team executives, scouts, and coaches participated virtually from their home cities, while top prospects attended in person.Commissioner Gary Bettman announced first-round picks, and prospects received jerseys on stage, connecting virtually with team staff via a 360-degree camera setup. The league voted 26-6 in favor of the decentralized model to reduce travel costs, improve decision-making focus, and align with NBA and NFL draft formats.However, the decision faced significant backlash, prompting a re-vote that passed 20-12 to maintain the format. On his &quot;32 Thoughts&quot; podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman discussed the reasons behind the re-vote, noting the closer margin and the league’s focus on privacy as key factors.&quot;It was closer. When they originally voted to decentralize it the first time, it was 26-6. I understand this time the vote was 20-12. So we just have to keep moving the line, right, Kyle? We just need six more next year to hate it. I'm going to sabotage it next season so we can get six more to change their minds and get back here,&quot; Friedman said (20:53 onwards).&quot;I really thought, as you knew, because Gary Bettman was openly ripping the GMs about this, I really thought it was going to change. I was actually surprised he gave them the vote. I really was. It's obvious to me that these teams that voted to keep it the way it is, they value the secrecy. It really, from what I understand, it was all about secrecy,&quot; he added.LA Kings president makes his thoughts clear about NHL decentralized draftLos Angeles Kings president Luc Robitaille shared his perspective on the NHL’s decentralized draft, emphasizing the importance of minimizing distractions during the decision-making process.&quot;Some people like it; some people don’t,” Kings president Luc Robitaille said via NHL. “I put a lot of value on what scouts do in the season and the traveling and so forth, so the less distraction you have when you’re in the room when it’s time to make a decision that can impact a franchise for 10-plus years.&quot;I think it's very important. Is the show itself, being on the floor and talking to everyone fun? Yes. But at the end of the day, that draft every year could make or break a franchise.&quot;The last time the NHL had virtual drafts was in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The teams felt more comfortable and focused during the virtual draft compared to the traditional in-person draft setting.