Elliotte Friedman reveals Vancouver Canucks’ annoyance with Rick Tocchet to Philadelphia Flyers speculations

The Philadelphia Flyers fired John Tortorella, and already, Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet is being linked as a possible replacement next year. Tocchet has the Canucks just outside the playoff picture right now.
Tocchet's deal does end this year, although he has a club option for the 2025-26 campaign that the Canucks might pick up. He is, either way, the current head coach of the Canucks.
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman thinks this has frustrated the Canucks. He said on 32 Thoughts (32:30):
"I think that the Canucks have not been happy with the noise around Tocchet talking Philadelphia, and between hearing some of that and what I said, I think they've made their displeasure quite clear around the league, potentially with the flyers to the league itself.
"I think this was their way of coming out and saying, 'Hey, you know Rick Tocchet, is our coach,' as Tocchet too said himself, 'The season's not over.'"
Friedman believes the Canucks are stressing their contractual rights to Tocchet and asking that those be respected by teams who might need a head coach. Friedman also thinks there's an extension in order, which only adds to the unhappiness:
"If he's coaching next year, he's our coach, and we have the right to have him coach whether we exercise our option or we extend him. And I think that was the kind of way of reminding everybody how this is going to work."
The Canucks have not yet picked up the option yet.
NHL insider claims trading for Rick Tocchet won't work
Coaches who are under contract in sports don't always have to stay there. They can retire or be fired, but there are also very rare instances where coaches have been traded.
Elliotte Friedman had it posed to him that the Philadelphia Flyers might send a draft pick in return for Rick Tocchet, but the analyst continued on 32 Thoughts by saying that won't happen:
"Now, somebody brought up to me. Well, maybe Philly sends them like a third-round pick. You can't do that anymore. Those compensation days are over."
Friedman also said that an unnamed coach wondered why "people enter into options" and thinks the Tocchet situation might "signify the end" of those being a part of contracts for coaches.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama