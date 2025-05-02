Elliotte Friedman reveals William Nylander could have been removed from Game 6 owing to Maple Leafs' game sheet blunder

An unfortunate blunder nearly cost the Toronto Maple Leafs big time as it could have led William Nylander to become ineligible for Game 6 against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.
During the first intermission of the Leafs-Senators’ game, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman explained the mistake, highlighting how a mix-up involving William and Alex Nylander could have prevented William Nylander from suiting up.
Friedman explained:
“Number 92 Alexander Nylander, Willie’s brother, is listed, and Willie is listed as a scratch. Now, rule 5.1 is: Before the game, if an on or off-ice official notices, which clearly somebody did, you can go to the team and say, ‘We’re going to allow you to make the correction. You can fix that here.’" Friedman added, "But if the puck had dropped and the game had started, and nobody had noticed this, Willie Nylander could have been removed from the game.”
The discussion then shifted to an explanation from former NHL coach Derek Lalonde, stating how the lineup gets checked three times before being officially submitted.
Ultimately, the Toronto Maple Leafs averted a major disaster, with the panel concluding:
“It could have been disastrous.”
William Nylander was a crucial piece for Toronto as the team looks to close out its first-round series against the Ottawa Senators.
William Nylander scores twice in Toronto Maple Leafs series-clinching win
In an ironic twist of fate, William Nylander scored twice for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 6, including a hardworking empty-netter that sealed the win for the Leafs.
Nylander scored his first goal of the game 43 seconds into the second period to put the Maple Leafs up 2-0.
Here’s a look at the tally:
Nylander picked up a bouncing puck and fired it past Ottawa Senators netminder Linus Ullmark. Ullmark didn’t have much of a chance to stop that rocket.
While the Senators would claw their way back to a 2-2 tie, the Leafs turned on the jets and reclaimed the lead on Max Pacioretty’s first goal since December 20, 2024. With the Sens pushing to tie the game, William Nylander scored an empty-netter after being dragged down by the Sens’ Jake Sanderson.
Here’s the goal:
Scott Laughton got a painful assist as he blocked a rocket from the point. The rebound came to Nylander who carried the puck into the empty cage.
A penalty had been called on the play, but the goal negated it. The Leafs went on to seal the victory and advance to the next round.
The Leafs will now face the Florida Panthers in the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs. The last time both teams met was in 2023 when the Panthers bounced the Leafs in five games. Toronto will be looking to get revenge and advance to the Conference Final for the first time since 2002.
