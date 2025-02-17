Elliotte Friedman shares never-heard-before detail on opening fights during 4 Nations USA vs Canada game

Saturday's rivalry game between Canada and the USA was an instant classic. With so much excitement and anticipation in the lead-up to the puck drop, it exceeded expectations. With three fights in the opening nine seconds and the Tkachuk brothers right in the middle of things, it was mayhem.

Ad

Matthew Tkachuk got the party started with Lightning rival Brandon Hagel in a spirited affair. Just a second of game time later, Brady Tkachuk threw haymakers with Sam Bennett, and after six more seconds, it was capped off by Colton Parayko manhandling J.T. Miller who was begging to get in on the action. It was the craziest start to a hockey game that most fans have ever witnessed.

Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman broke down the chaotic start to the Canada-USA game involving the Tkachuk brothers in Monday's edition of "32 Thoughts: The Podcast."

Ad

Trending

"Once Matthew went, you know, Brady looked for Sam Bennett, and he knew Sam Bennett wasn't going to say no," Friedman said (11:50). "Like the third one happened right in front of me. J.T. Miller was fighting somebody there, no matter what. It didn't matter who it was gonna be, he was fighting someone. And I think that's why Miller got the extra penalty there."

Ad

He provided some behind-the-scenes details, making the story even more intriguing.

"But everything about that was awesome," Friedman said. "It was awesome. And, you know, what was one of the funniest things about all this? Sean McKenzie goes to the morning skate on Saturday and says to Matthew Thachuk, 'You know, your dad fought in 1996 at the World Cup of Hockey.'

Ad

"And Matthew laughs and says (it's a) different era. He lied through his teeth. He knew exactly what he was going to do. He played it brilliantly. Oh, he did, it's amazing."

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was quite the scene on Saturday at Bell Centre. Many are looking forward to the potential Canada-USA championship game on Thursday at TD Garden with everything on the line.

The hockey world hopes to see Canada and the USA face off in the Finals on Thursday

Could we potentially see a Canada-USA rematch on Thursday? The vast majority of the hockey world hopes so.

Ad

One-half of the rivalry is already there as Team USA has clinched a berth in the finals with a 2-0-0-0 record (six points) with one game remaining on Monday against Sweden.

On the other hand, Canada is on the brink of elimination. Monday's matchup against Finland is for all the marbles. Canada is 0-1-1-0 (two points) and Finland is 0-1-1-0 (two points), so a regulation win for either team would secure another shot at taking down the Americans. Should the game go to overtime, the winner would need Sweden to not beat the US in regulation to advance.

The do-or-die action starts on Monday when Team Canada faces off with Team Finland in Boston. The puck drops at 1 p.m. EST at TD Garden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles