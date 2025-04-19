Elliotte Friedman sheds light on Elias Pettersson's future with Canucks following Rick Tocchet's truth bomb

Elias Pettersson is facing a key offseason after a difficult year with the Vancouver Canucks. He finished the 2024-25 season with 15 goals and 45 points in 64 games. This is a big drop from his 102-point season in 2022-23 and 89 points last season. He also missed the previous 12 games of this season with an oblique injury. It was his second-lowest point total since joining the NHL.

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet spoke honestly about Pettersson’s performance. He said Pettersson needs to improve his preparation and training habits.

On Saturday's episode of "32 Thoughts," Elliotte Friedman gave more context. He said that while players choose their offseason routines, Pettersson and the team have reached an understanding.

"The CBA says, no, the player decides," Friedman said. "But it sounds like here, without looking at exactly how it's all going to work, it sounds like there's been a compromise here, that Patterson has understood that he has to spend a bit more time there, and his and his workout routine is going to have to change." (22:00)

Friedman explained that Tocchet’s comments were not meant to criticize Pettersson personally. They were honest points that both sides agreed on.

"I find him (Tocchet) very blunt ... And the thing that I thought about talking is he said, Yeah, he's got to be better on his training." Friedman said.

Friedman also pointed to last year’s training camp. He said that how Pettersson arrived at camp may have caused some early issues. It set a tone that carried into the season. There were also reports of tension with J.T. Miller before Miller was traded. All of this added to a tough season for both Pettersson and the Canucks.

Elias Pettersson signed an eight-year contract extension in the 2023-24 season. It carries an $11.6 million cap hit (fifth highest this season) and no-trade protection starting July 1. This gives both Pettersson and the Canucks time to fix the situation. But the clock is ticking, and the team needs him to return to form.

Friedman said that Pettersson understands what the team expects now. Pettersson even joked about not being a strong guy physically. But there’s no doubt that he is taking the feedback seriously.

"The one thing is, like, when you're a key player like Patterson is there has to be push and pull," Friedman said. "They have to understand what you need, and you have to understand what they need. And I think in this particular case, Patterson is well aware and understands what they need. So, you know, we'll see how this goes."

The Canucks are expected to make roster changes this summer. They may look to add more depth at center. Still, a key part of their plan is getting Elias Pettersson back to his best.

Rick Tocchet's comments on Elias Pettersson

This offseason is an important one for Elias Pettersson. The Canucks are counting on him to prepare and get back into form. Speaking to NHL.com’s Kevin Woodley, coach Rick Tocchet said that Pettersson has to take his preparation to the next level.

“I think he’ll tell you that his preparation has to get better,” Tocchet said, “There’s no secret, if you want to be a great player, you have to prepare, almost to that obsessive type of preparation … He’s got to practice better … He’s learning and do I think he will do those things? I do, I really do.

"(Pettersson has to) make sure he has a plan and the plan has to change. I’m not sure he can train the same way … to be honest with you that’s got to change.”

So, both Pettersson and Canucks know what needs to change. Now it’s about doing the work and making a strong comeback next season.

