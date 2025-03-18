The Montreal Canadiens are right in the thick of things when it comes to the Eastern Conference playoff chase, and there's a good possibility that they could be getting a major boost in the form of a highly-regarded young prospect.

Ad

Russian forward Ivan Demidov, whom the Canadiens selected in the 2024 NHL Draft with the fifth overall pick, could join Montreal as soon as his season with SKA St. Petersberg in the KHL comes to a close. He's already appeared in 63 games in the KHL, scoring 19 goals and 30 assists.

According to NHL analyst Elliotte Friedman in his most recent popular "32 Thoughts" podcast on Monday, the Canadiens are hopeful that it's going to work out with the young prospect.

Ad

Trending

"It sure seems like the Montreal Canadiens are hopeful it’s gonna work out," he said. "Obviously, they’ve done everything they can to make it that it’s going to work out. I know several people who’ve gone to watch him play this year and they say he’s an absolute stud. He is as good as advertised. He understands why both the Canadiens and their fans are excited to have him."

Ad

Ivan Demidov was recently given advice by former Russian NHL forward Ilya Kovalchuk

There are few former NHL players who understand being thrust into the limelight with major expectations on a rebuilding franchise better than Ilya Kovalchuk, who spent the first portion of his career with the struggling Atlanta Thrashers.

Having briefly also played for the Canadiens during his career, Kovalchuk offered some valuable advice to Demidov.

Ad

"He’s a great guy — bright, hardworking, and truly passionate about hockey," he said. "I’ve heard he puts in a lot of extra work, which is fantastic. He’s already standing out in the KHL, and I’m confident he’ll do well in Montreal.

“He needs to be ready for the reality of playing in a city where hockey is like a religion," he said. "Every move he makes will be scrutinized by management and the media. The key is to not be shy and speak their language. It goes a long way in a market like Montreal."

Demidov has also represented Russia on the international stage, helping the Russian squad win a gold medal while playing with the national under-18 team at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He was also named the MPV of the Channel One Cup tournament while playing with the Russian senior national team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama