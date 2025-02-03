Elliotte Friedman sheds light on NHL's rumored $113,500,000 salary cap projection

Hockey analyst Eliotte Friedman shared more information about the salary cap projections for the upcoming seasons in the NHL. During Monday’s edition of Sportsnet's "32 Thoughts: The Podcast," Friedman discussed the issue in detail with his co-host Kyle Bukauskas.

"One thing people have told me is that, not next year, but in the two years after that, if revenues stay the same — and as long as the world doesn’t spiral into further chaos — those projected salary cap numbers of $104 million and $113.5 million could go even higher,” Friedman said.

On Friday, Friedman posted the NHL’s projected salary cap figures for the upcoming seasons on X.

“NHL/NHLPA have released cap estimates for next three seasons: 2025-26: $95.5M; 2026-27: $104 M; 2027-28: $113.5M,” Friedman tweeted.

According to Freidman, the cap for next season has been set while the ones for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons are estimates. He suggested that one of the reasons for the massive hikes was to allow teams to plan and set their budgets accordingly.

Another point he raised was the disparity between Canadian and U.S. teams' spending capacity. Analysts have cited U.S. media rights, expanded advertising and revenue streams such as from jersey sales, board ads and merchandising as reasons for it.

The NHL's salary cap policy was instituted after the 2005 lockout season when it was set at $39 million.

Elliotte Friedman says “players will make a lot more money”

On Friday, the NHL and the NHLPA announced "an agreement that will provide increased predictability on core Salary Cap economics for a minimum of the next three years."

"The parties still intend to meet to discuss other elements of the Collective Bargaining Agreement that might need modification and/or improvement beyond the 2025-26 season," the joint statement read.

The CBA is set to expire at the end of next season.

“The players are going to be making more money than ever and there’s going to be a lot of flexibility; a lot of room to do things. Yes, now we’re in this crazy trade war and I don’t profess to know where all this is going to go,” Friedman said.

Elliotte Friedman was referring to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to levy heavy tariffs on Canadian imports. The move has led to a backlash, with Canadian sports fans booing the U.S. national anthem at hockey and basketball games in Calgary, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver on Saturday and Sunday.

