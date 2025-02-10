The NHL All-Star break is officially here, which means it's the time for injured stars like Sidney Crosby to heal up for the second half of the season. The 4 Nations Face-Off throws a wrinkle into that, though.

Crosby was expected to be a major player for Team Canada, but his injury put his status up in the air. It may be wiser to his team's second-half push for Crosby to sit out, but hockey insider Elliotte Friedman believes it's not that simple.

The NHL insider said on 32 Thoughts (4:32):

"I'm under the impression that Crosby wants to play. And I really do think there's going to be a conversation here, if there hasn't been one already, about Crosby missing the first game against Sweden and playing on Saturday."

He continued:

"If you look for Canada, they play their opening game on Wednesday, then they have two more days off. And even if Sweden was to beat them, if you win two out of three, then you're in a good place. So I wouldn't be surprised if that ends up being the decision, we'll see for sure."

Friedman thinks Crosby will have to miss some time anyway, but he expects that at some point, the Pittsburgh Penguins star will be on the ice for Team Canada.

Sidney Crosby traveled with Team Canada to Montreal

It's not breaking news that Sidney Crosby wants to play in the 4 Nations Face-Off this year. It could be one of his final chances to suit up for his country since he is 37 and is not guaranteed a spot for the Olympics next year.

Sidney Crosby wants to play in the 4 Nations Face-Off (Imagn)

Crosby reportedly flew to join Team Canada in Montreal for practices and meetings. Crosby missed the last two games of the first half for the Penguins, and he may not be healthy enough to play for Canada.

However, ESPN confirmed that he does want to and he did fly to be with the team despite his injury. He has not played with Canada since 2017, and an injury suffered not too long ago could play a big role in whether or not he's able to this time.

