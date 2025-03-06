Elliotte Friedman weighed in on whether Jack Hughes' season-ending shoulder injury has impacted the New Jersey Devils' plans heading into the NHL trade deadline.

Hughes left Sunday's game against Vegas after tangling with Jack Eichel and crashing into the boards, skating away in pain. He underwent surgery on Wednesday that will sideline him for the remainder of the campaign.

Speaking on NHL on TNT's Face Off show, Friedman stated that he's been told Hughes' absence has not caused the Devils to change course.

"I'm told it (Hughes' injury) hasn't (altered Devils' trade deadline plans). I'm told they will not waive the white flag. And the other thing too is that Dougie Hamilton got hurt last night too in that game against Dallas, and he's going to be out a little bit of time as well.” Friedman said.

New Jersey's defenceman Dougie Hamilton seemed to suffer a lower-body injury after colliding with Mason Marchment in the game against Dallas and will be out for some time.

New Jersey was already in the market for help at center and on defense prior to losing Hughes and Hamilton. Friedman believes they will still look to address those needs via trade.

“So the Devils were already looking for a center. I think that will continue. They were already looking for some help on defense. I believe that will continue, and I think they're going to try to see if they can help their team." Friedman said.

Despite Hughes' injury, New Jersey Devils remains third in the Metropolitan Division. Hughes leads the team with 27 goals and is tied for the lead with 70 points.

However, the Devils now have an additional $8 million in cap space after placing Jack Hughes on long-term injured reserve.

Jack Hughes' season-ending shoulder surgery

Jack Hughes left the team's road trip against Dallas to get his shoulder further evaluated. After consulting with doctors, it was determined that surgery would be the best course of action.

"Following a review of the imaging and subsequent conversations with Jack, his family, representatives, and the Devils' medical and athlete care staffs, it was determined that Jack would proceed with shoulder surgery," the Devils said in a statement. (per ESPN).

Dr. Peter Millett performed the procedure at the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado. While it's a tough break for Hughes and the Devils, the good news is he's expected to fully recover in time for next season's training camp.

