Elliotte Friedman shoots down speculation on GM Kyle Dubas’ future with Penguins amid sale buzz

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman spoke about Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas' future amid reports that Fenway Sports Group is looking to sell a stake in the team to the Florida-based Hoffmann Family of Companies. Amid this sale uncertainty, rumors have surfaced about Dubas leaving the organization.

Ad

On Saturday's 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman said reports about Dubas leaving the Penguins are not true.

"I don't know when they (Hoffmann Family) came in, but, like I wrote on Monday, they're very serious about it," Friedman said.

Friedman explained that a possible ownership change will not affect Dubas’ role. So, Dubas will stay in charge of the team.

"I had some people ask me about Kyle Dubas," Friedman said. "I don't think this will affect Dubas at all. I think he's going to stay on in his current roles."

Ad

Trending

Dubas joined Pittsburgh in 2023 after leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was first named President of Hockey Operations. Later that year, he became general manager, officially replacing Ron Hextall. Since then, Dubas has led major changes in the Penguins’ front office.

Friedman added that nothing points to a change in direction for Pens, if the reported sale of the franchise takes place.

"From what I'm hearing, someone asked me, Do you think it'll change the direction of the team?" Friedman said. "And there's nothing I've heard in the days since this first came out that convinces me that their plan is changing."

Ad

Mario Lemieux was also reportedly interested in the Penguins' sale

Former owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle reportedly looked into buying back control. FSG purchased the team in 2021 for $950 million. Since then, the valuation of the franchise has almost doubled, making an acquisition by the Lemieux group unlikely.

It was The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun who first reported it in early June.

Ad

"Hearing from sources that the group of Ron Burkle, Mario Lemieux and David Morehouse are investigating the possibility of buying back the Penguins from Fenway Sports," LeBrun wrote in his X post. "Fenway has been looking to sell a partial share. Will be interesting to see where this goes."

The Penguins have not made the playoffs for three straight seasons. Attendance has dropped, but TV ratings remain strong. The franchise still holds one of the NHL’s strongest fan bases. So, while the ownership may change, Dubas is expected to stay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama