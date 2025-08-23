Elliotte Friedman shoots down speculation on GM Kyle Dubas’ future with Penguins amid sale buzz

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman spoke about Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas' future amid reports that Fenway Sports Group is looking to sell a stake in the team to the Florida-based Hoffmann Family of Companies. Amid this sale uncertainty, rumors have surfaced about Dubas leaving the organization.
On Saturday's 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman said reports about Dubas leaving the Penguins are not true.
"I don't know when they (Hoffmann Family) came in, but, like I wrote on Monday, they're very serious about it," Friedman said.
Friedman explained that a possible ownership change will not affect Dubas’ role. So, Dubas will stay in charge of the team.
"I had some people ask me about Kyle Dubas," Friedman said. "I don't think this will affect Dubas at all. I think he's going to stay on in his current roles."
Dubas joined Pittsburgh in 2023 after leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was first named President of Hockey Operations. Later that year, he became general manager, officially replacing Ron Hextall. Since then, Dubas has led major changes in the Penguins’ front office.
Friedman added that nothing points to a change in direction for Pens, if the reported sale of the franchise takes place.
"From what I'm hearing, someone asked me, Do you think it'll change the direction of the team?" Friedman said. "And there's nothing I've heard in the days since this first came out that convinces me that their plan is changing."
Mario Lemieux was also reportedly interested in the Penguins' sale
Former owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle reportedly looked into buying back control. FSG purchased the team in 2021 for $950 million. Since then, the valuation of the franchise has almost doubled, making an acquisition by the Lemieux group unlikely.
It was The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun who first reported it in early June.
"Hearing from sources that the group of Ron Burkle, Mario Lemieux and David Morehouse are investigating the possibility of buying back the Penguins from Fenway Sports," LeBrun wrote in his X post. "Fenway has been looking to sell a partial share. Will be interesting to see where this goes."
The Penguins have not made the playoffs for three straight seasons. Attendance has dropped, but TV ratings remain strong. The franchise still holds one of the NHL’s strongest fan bases. So, while the ownership may change, Dubas is expected to stay.
