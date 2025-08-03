After the court decision in the Hockey Canada case, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman made it clear that there’s no point in guessing where Carter Hart might play next. Hart, who was one of five players acquitted in the sexual assault case, has been the subject of return rumours.
On the 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman said it’s not the right time to talk about that.
"I think it is really irresponsible to speculate until we have a legal ruling on this," Friedman said Sunday. "I just, I don't think anything more needs to be said about that until we know if they're eligible to play. I think it's, I just don't think it's smart to speculate on where they could play." (41:26 onwards).
Hart is an unrestricted free agent. He last played for the Philadelphia Flyers but has not been on an NHL roster since the charges were filed. Even after being acquitted, Hart and the other players are still not eligible to play. The NHL said it would review the judge’s decision and take a closer look before deciding on its status.
In a statement, the league said that the behavior described in court was disturbing and not acceptable, even if it didn’t lead to criminal convictions. The statement reads:
"The allegations made in this case, even if not determined to have been criminal, were very disturbing, and the behavior at issue was unacceptable. We will be reviewing and considering the judge's findings."
The NHL Players’ Association disagreed with how the league is handling the players’ ineligibility. They said the decision goes against how discipline is usually handled under the league’s rules. For now, Carter Hart’s future in the NHL is still uncertain.
Analyst says Carter Hart not a fit for Oilers amid ongoing uncertainty
On Wednesday's Fanatics View Hockey Show, NHL analyst Avry Lewis-McDougall made it clear that Carter Hart isn’t a fit for the Edmonton Oilers.
“It’s a hard no,” he said, pointing to both the ongoing uncertainty around Hart’s NHL eligibility and the public attention that would follow any signing.
Lewis-McDougall added that teams don’t want the “PR headache” and should avoid players with unresolved issues.
The Oilers, who’ve lost two straight Stanley Cup Finals, need a reliable goaltender. But Lewis-McDougall believes Hart shouldn’t be considered.
“You should be looking at somebody you can bring in with less baggage,” he said, urging Edmonton to explore other options in net.
Right now, the Oilers are expected to look elsewhere for a goalie without any off-ice concerns.
