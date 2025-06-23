Elliotte Friedman shuts down Maple Leafs’ rumored 4-year offer to Mitch Marner; names $1.85B franchise as serious suitor

Much of this year's NHL free agency hinges on Mitch Marner. Teams will likely be patient to decide whether or not they are going to get him before pivoting to other, potentially less impactful free agents.

That could have some downsides, and that may force some teams to try and get him on shorter deals with higher AAV. There was a reported four-year offer from the Toronto Maple Leafs, but insider Elliotte Friedman says that didn't happen.

On Monday, the NHL analyst explained on "32 Thoughts" (2:54), saying that Marner's plan to talk with teams and then meet with them before deciding later where he wants to sign is fine, but it puts teams in a tough spot:

"Teams are going to want to know fast if he’s coming. Because if he’s not, they need to enact their plan B. I just think a lot of people, when the time comes, will want to see what Vegas offers.

"This is the week you sit down and start figuring out: Okay, who do I think is going where? Who’s headed here? Who’s going there? And I think many people are wondering if Vegas is the team to be focused on."

Friedman believes all eyes are on the $1.85 billion (Statista) Vegas Golden Knights here, even going so far as to compare it to the Connor McDavid situation in the past:

"Not the same, but comparable. As for Mitch Marner, short-term decisions are becoming more and more realistic. A few weeks ago, we mentioned the rumors of a four-year deal. But I’ve had some people tell me that’s not going to happen."

Don't expect Marner to sign a short-term deal, and Friedman doesn't think he's signing with the Maple Leafs at all.

One NHL team already out of Mitch Marner sweepstakes

Mitch Marner is likely to command a lot of suitors. Any team with money or with an interest in top-line scoring will at least kick the tires on Marner, the top free agent on the market this offseason.

Mitch Marner probably isn't going to Columbus (Imagn)

The Columbus Blue Jackets may have been one of those teams, but they won't be anymore. According to TSN insider Pierre LeBrun, they're probably already out on the winger.

LeBrun said via The Hockey News:

"They would absolutely enter the Mitch Marner sweepstakes if invited to do so. But unless something changes, I don’t think the Marner camp has Columbus on its list of preferred destinations. At least not so far."

If Marner isn't interested, then there'd be no reason for Columbus to risk losing out on other free agents to try and sign Marner for $14 million AAV or more.

