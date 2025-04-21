Auston Matthews broke Ridly Greig’s stick during Game 1 of the first-round playoff series between the Maple Leafs and Senators. The incident happened when Greig got pushed toward the Leafs' bench. His stick ended up near Matthews, who grabbed it and snapped it in half, and then threw it away.

David Pagnotta shared the moment on X, writing:

"Greig almost went into the Leafs bench… Matthews grabbed his stick from him and broke it after Greig skated back to the Sens bench."

On Monday's episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman spoke about the moment.

"I heard about this ... the thing about Ridly Greig is, I'm not surprised. We already know that Maple Leaf players don't like him," Friedman said. "And Greg has a unique ability to get on everyone's case, like opposing fans and players cannot stand him. He's one of those guys that you love if he plays for you and you hate if he plays against you."

Ridly Greig was active all game. He scored a goal, got under players’ skin and was involved in several rough plays. Late in the third period, he swept the feet out from Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz. That happened right after Mitch Marner stick-checked him.

But Friedman compared it to Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly's five-game suspension last season for the hit on Greig.

"And by the way, the collision he had with Stolarz," Friedman said. "I heard there were Leafs fans who say that should be a suspension. It's Morgan Riley. It's not the same as Morgan Riley. I hate to disappoint everybody, but it's not the same as Morgan Riley."

Greig scored on one of his two shots in the game. He also had two penalty minutes. He now has 34 points in 78 games this season. He picked up 10 points in his last 13 regular-season games.

Ridly Greig will not face suspension for his cross-check on Tavares

Earlier in the game, Ridly Greig cross-checked John Tavares in the head, close to the neck. He was first given a five-minute major penalty. After review, it was changed to a two-minute minor. He will not face any suspension.

TSN shared a tweet on X, confirming that Greig will not face any suspension for his play.

The Leafs won the game 6–2. But the series continues with more expected physical play from both sides.

