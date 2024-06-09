Elliotte Friedman speculates Kyle Beach's role in reinstatement of ex-Blackhawks personnel linked to sexual assault case

Kyle Beach's assault in 2010 led to questions about the future of former Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville and general manager Stan Bowman. Both are tied to the Brad Aldrich scandal.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman remains uncertain about their potential return, given accusations of mishandling the situation. Despite attending a recent meeting of NHL coaches and GMs near Chicago, neither has a clear path back into the league.

Elliotte Friedman in a Saturday episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast speculated on Kyle Beach's potential role in the reinstatement process. He noted reports suggesting communication between the NHL and Beach regarding his stance on the matter. However, Friedman noted the importance of caution in reporting Beach's sentiments and the need for direct communication with him.

Trending

Friedman said (via 32 Thoughts Podcast):

"There has been reporting indicating that there has been communication between the league office and Kyle Beach regarding how he may feel about a potential return. This is not something anybody should be guessing on, and it's crucial to be very careful about reporting anything that Beach may have to say without talking to him first."

Friedman confirmed that Beach has spoken with NHL sources. While the league aimed to understand Beach's feelings, details of the conversation weren't shared. Friedman added:

"Someone did confirm to me that there has been at least one conversation between Beach and the NHL. However, they stressed that nobody was going to violate the privacy of that conversation.

"So, at the very least, the league has had a conversation with him to understand his feelings about the entire situation. Nevertheless, nobody indicated the content or details of that conversation."

Commissioner Bettman allegedly reiterated his responsibility in deciding if and when Quenneville and Bowman might return to the NHL. While both individuals voluntarily attended the recent meeting, their participation did not guarantee reinstatement.

Joel Quenneville resigned in 2021 due to Kyle Beach incident

In October 2021, Joel Quenneville resigned as head coach of the Florida Panthers due to his involvement in the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault case. Former player Kyle Beach accused the team's video coordinator, Brad Aldrich, of assault in 2010, alleging Quenneville was aware but took no action.

In his statement from 2021, Quenneville said:

"With deep regret and contrition, I announce my resignation as head coach of the Florida Panthers. I want to express my sorrow for the pain this young man, Kyle Beach, has suffered. My former team the Blackhawks failed Kyle and I own my share of that."

Quenneville stepped down following a meeting with NHL officials and Panthers management.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback