The Carolina Hurricanes made the first major blockbuster move of the NHL season when they traded for Mikko Rantanen in January. The superstar forward is on an expiring contract but the front office would like to think this isn't a rental so an extension may be in the works.

Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman believes other teams are waiting to see what Carolina does with Rantanen. That could influence how other rentals or would-be rentals are seen by contenders, reshaping the deadline.

The NHL insider shared on his "32 Thoughts" podcast on Monday what he believes Rantanen's price tag is.

"I do think that there are teams who are looking at it and saying, maybe we don't make our biggest move until we know for sure what his situation is," Friedman said (14:30). "Now the $100 Million, it makes sense because if you look at seven times 14, which you would think he'd be, the most he could get as an unrestricted free agent is 98 so it makes a lot of sense for the hurricanes to make sure they're above that.

"I'll tell you a couple things without knowing exactly what the offer is. I'll tell you a couple things. I don't believe it's eight times 14, and I don't believe it's in that area. I also don't believe it is eight times 12.5. I think it's a little bit higher."

Friedman speculated that the Hurricanes will have to commit to an eight-year contract that pays at or more than $13 million annually, which would be the third-highest in hockey. Auston Matthews makes $13.2 million and Leon Draisaitl is paid $14 million per year, according to Spotrac.

NHL analyst provides latest on Mikko Rantanen

Mikko Rantanen has not yet signed an extension with the Carolina Hurricanes but NHL analyst Elliotte Friedman has reported that the team has offered him a substantive deal.

Mikko Rantanen hasn't yet responded to the Canes' offer (Imagn)

"I believe that offer is into the nine digits," Friedman said on Sunday, via Athlon Sports. "So it’s a big, big offer, and Rantanen, at this point in time, has said 'not yes, not no.' He’s just said, ‘I still need to process everything that’s happened, the whirlwind, the emotion.'"

