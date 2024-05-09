Kris Knoblauch reveals reason behind Leon Draisaitl's short absence in second period

NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman speculated on the potential reasons behind Leon Draisaitl's brief absence in Game 1 against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Friedman noted that there was some mystery and concern surrounding it.

Leon Draisaitl didn't play the final eight minutes of the second period and went back to the locker room. Even when he attempted to get back to the ice, he didn't last more than 10 seconds and had to come off immediately.

In the post-game interview, Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch disclosed Leon Draisaitl was suffering from crampies issues and hence left the bench late in the 2nd period.

During the second period intermission on Sportsnet's broadcast, Friedman indicated that there was an issue that prevented Draisaitl from playing effectively, leading to his short ice time in the second period.

"There is mystery and some concern", Friedman said. "Leon Draisaitl did not play the last eight minutes of the second period went back to the room.

"Then he does try to go one more time. Greg showed it to you during the period. He didn't lasted 10 seconds and then had to come right off the ice."

There was, notably, a specific moment that could have led to Draisaitl leaving the ice. In the second period, the Oilers forward experienced a push from Tyler Myers on the back, which appeared to be completely unintentional.

The incident near the boards might have played a role in Draisaitl's departure from the ice during the game.

However, the Edmonton Oilers were relieved of any injury scare, as Leon Draisaitl returned to the ice in the third period to complete the game.

Ryan Whitney speculates reason behind Leon Draisaitl's absence

NHL analyst Ryan Whitney shared his concerns about Draisaitl's absence on X/Twitter. He speculated that the issue might be related to Leon Draisaitl's lower back or a rib, as it didn't appear to be a lower-body injury.

"Maybe lower back or a rib or something? Didn’t seem be anything lower body. Please let this man be ok. On the bright side we’ve seen him dominate a playoff series with a sprained ankle in the past," Whitney wrote.

Meanwhile, it was a disappointing loss for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 against the Vancouver Canucks. The Oilers had a dominant game but squandered a 4-2 lead in the third period.

The Canucks put on an impressive display, scoring three goals in the final period to secure a 5-4 win in the first game of the Round 1 series at the Rogers Arena. Game 2 takes place on Friday.