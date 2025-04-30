Elliotte Friedman speculates what went wrong between Vancouver Canucks & ex-HC Rick Tocchet - "He was burnt out"

On Tuesday, Vancouver Canucks announced that Rick Tocchet will not return as head coach for the upcoming season. After talks with the team and management, Tocchet decided to step away from the role, having joined the Canucks in January 2023. The team made efforts to keep him, but Tocchet felt it was the right time to move on.

Ad

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared his thoughts on the situation during Wednesday's episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast. Friedman speculated that Tocchet’s decision was influenced by burnout. He explained that, over time, Tocchet may have felt worn out by the challenges of coaching. After a tough season, the decision to step away seemed more likely.

"I think with Tocchet, I think he was done and he was burnt out.. The more I think about it, the more I think that that was, that was what happened here," Friedman said. "The longer this went, the more I believe that this was the likely outcome.... . I think you're always in that mode when the season's on, but once it stops and you kind of collect and think big picture, because that's when you think big picture." [1:17:40]

Ad

Trending

The Canucks had hoped for success this season, especially with key players like Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes and Thatcher Demko. However, the team’s performance did not meet expectations, leading to uncertainty. Friedman believes that Tocchet, after seeing the season unfold, reached his limit. He noted that Tocchet had likely become exhausted by the pressures of coaching in Vancouver.

Friedman also mentioned the contract offer the Vancouver Canucks made to Tocchet. He said the offer was fair and in line with market standards. However, this was not enough to keep Tocchet, who chose to move on for personal reasons. The pressures of the season likely made him realize that it was time to step away.

Ad

"I do think the offer was very, very fair and very, very market honest for Tocchet. It wasn't like I said, an absolute top level bombshell, but it was a very, very fair offer for where Tocchet deserved to be," Friedman added.

The Vancouver Canucks now face the challenge of determining their next steps.

Rick Tocchet announced that he will not return as the Vancouver Canucks Head Coach

In his statement, Rick Tocchet thanked the Vancouver Canucks organization, including ownership and management. He also expressed gratitude to the players, coaching staff and media.

Ad

Tocchet said family was now his priority and that this was the right moment for a change. Although he is unsure of his next step, he looks forward to exploring other opportunities in hockey.

“I'm choosing to move on from the Vancouver Canucks,” Tocchet said via NHL.com. “Family is a priority, and with my contract lapsing, this becomes the opportune time. While I don't know where I'm headed, or exactly how this will play out for me over the near term, I feel like this is the right time for me to explore other opportunities in and around hockey."

Rick Tocchet ended by saying he enjoyed his time with the team and wished everyone the best.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama