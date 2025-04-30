Elliotte Friedman speculates what went wrong between Vancouver Canucks & ex-HC Rick Tocchet - "He was burnt out"

On Tuesday, Vancouver Canucks announced that Rick Tocchet will not return as head coach for the upcoming season. After talks with the team and management, Tocchet decided to step away from the role, having joined the Canucks in January 2023. The team made efforts to keep him, but Tocchet felt it was the right time to move on.
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared his thoughts on the situation during Wednesday's episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast. Friedman speculated that Tocchet’s decision was influenced by burnout. He explained that, over time, Tocchet may have felt worn out by the challenges of coaching. After a tough season, the decision to step away seemed more likely.
"I think with Tocchet, I think he was done and he was burnt out.. The more I think about it, the more I think that that was, that was what happened here," Friedman said. "The longer this went, the more I believe that this was the likely outcome.... . I think you're always in that mode when the season's on, but once it stops and you kind of collect and think big picture, because that's when you think big picture." [1:17:40]
The Canucks had hoped for success this season, especially with key players like Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes and Thatcher Demko. However, the team’s performance did not meet expectations, leading to uncertainty. Friedman believes that Tocchet, after seeing the season unfold, reached his limit. He noted that Tocchet had likely become exhausted by the pressures of coaching in Vancouver.
Friedman also mentioned the contract offer the Vancouver Canucks made to Tocchet. He said the offer was fair and in line with market standards. However, this was not enough to keep Tocchet, who chose to move on for personal reasons. The pressures of the season likely made him realize that it was time to step away.
"I do think the offer was very, very fair and very, very market honest for Tocchet. It wasn't like I said, an absolute top level bombshell, but it was a very, very fair offer for where Tocchet deserved to be," Friedman added.
The Vancouver Canucks now face the challenge of determining their next steps.
In his statement, Rick Tocchet thanked the Vancouver Canucks organization, including ownership and management. He also expressed gratitude to the players, coaching staff and media.
Tocchet said family was now his priority and that this was the right moment for a change. Although he is unsure of his next step, he looks forward to exploring other opportunities in hockey.
“I'm choosing to move on from the Vancouver Canucks,” Tocchet said via NHL.com. “Family is a priority, and with my contract lapsing, this becomes the opportune time. While I don't know where I'm headed, or exactly how this will play out for me over the near term, I feel like this is the right time for me to explore other opportunities in and around hockey."
Rick Tocchet ended by saying he enjoyed his time with the team and wished everyone the best.
