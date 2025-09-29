Elliotte Friedman updates on Luke Hughes-NJ Devils extension talks as season opener nears

The New Jersey Devils are still working on a new contract for Luke Hughes as the season opener gets closer. Their season will start on Oct. 9 against the Carolina Hurricanes. Hughes is a restricted free agent after finishing his entry-level deal. His last contract was a three-year deal worth $2,775,000, with a cap hit of $925,000 per season.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman spoke about the situation on the 32 Thoughts Podcast. He said there is progress still to be made, but warned against making quick assumptions.

“All I’ve heard is there’s still work to do,” Friedman said on Monday (21:31 onwards). “I’m so careful at this time of the year, because it’s like with the Ducks, right? We kept on hearing no movement, no movement, no movement. The Ducks moving. The deal gets done, right?

“So, you have to be so careful at this time of year. But I’ve heard with Hughes that there’s still work that needs to get done there.”

General manager Tom Fitzgerald also gave an update in the third week of September. He explained that the team and Hughes’ camp are still working through the process.

“This is part of the process,” Fitzgerald said, via NHL.com. “

We’re grinding through this together and presenting both sides’ stories and where we want to go with this, respecting each other’s opinions. Unfortunately, we’re disappointed he’s not here. I know he’s disappointed he’s not here. I was texting with him (Wednesday), knowing that we will get through this at some point. We just don’t know when that point is.”

LeBrun take: Luke Hughes and Devils need to find common ground

Back on Tuesday, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun said the New Jersey Devils and Luke Hughes are still far apart in contract talks. He reported both sides are focused on a long-term agreement but haven’t reached a number yet.

LeBrun added that the talks are friendly and professional, even though finding common ground is taking time.

“Both sides in Luke Hughes negotiation spoke again Monday night in an effort to find some leeway in talks for the unsigned RFA D.

“Both sides still need to find more common ground. Still a ways apart. Both sides are focused on a long-term deal but aren’t there yet on the AAV. The tone remains amicable between both sides. But it continues to be a grind,” LeBrun wrote on X.

Luke Hughes was drafted fourth by the Devils in 2021 and has played two full NHL seasons. He is known for his skating, puck movement, and play on the power play. His confidence with the puck and ability to help in transition are important parts of his game.

