Elliotte Friedman urges Hurricanes HC Rod Brind’Amour to change starting goalie following 'a** whooping' loss to Panthers

After a 5-0 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 2 on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman said the Carolina Hurricanes should change their goalie. Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen gave up four goals on 16 shots and looked uncomfortable against the Panthers.

On Friday's edition of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman said,

“Pretty much an a** whooping. Andrei Svechnikov admitted he was completely twisted mentally out there. That’s what they do to you.”

Friedman also pointed to Andersen’s reaction during the game.

“Andersen looked rattled," Friedman said. "Kelly showed it. It was 3-0, and two of those pucks hit his own defenseman and went in.

“Anderson was looking at the bench. And, you know, I think we’ve seen Frederik Andersen long enough to know that his confidence can be affected."

Pyotr Kochetkov came in for the third period and made four saves. He may now be the better option. Friedman said the team needs a fresh start and a clear mind going into the next game. He suggested that changing goalies could help make that mental reset.

The Panthers took control of Game 2 from the beginning. Gustav Forsling scored just over a minute into the game. Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov also scored. Carter Verhaeghe had three assists. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped all 17 shots for his third playoff shutout.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said the team did not play well in the first period.

“The margin here is tight, you’re not going to beat this team when we’re not on the same page," Brind’Amour said via NHL.com. "I think the intentions were good, everyone was trying ... but it’s not how we do it and it just backfired.”

The Hurricanes have now lost 14 straight games in the Eastern Conference finals. They were swept in their last three appearances.

Rod Brind’Amour on staying with Hurricanes

On Sunday, Rod Brind’Amour signed a new multi-year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes. He has led the team to the playoffs in each of his six seasons and won at least one round every year.

"It's hard for me to envision doing this anywhere else, that's the bottom line," Brind'Amour said on Monday via NHL.com. "What makes it important to me is the people I'm around because I know their commitment and I see it."

Brind’Amour has more than 270 regular-season wins. He has also led the team to three straight 50-win seasons. In 2021, he won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year.

