NHL analyst Elliotte Friedman believes Connor McDavid’s contract situation could become a major distraction for the Edmonton Oilers if it isn’t settled before the new season begins.

McDavid is entering the final year of his eight-year, $100 million deal and is now eligible for an extension, but hasn’t committed yet.

Speaking at Team Canada’s orientation camp on Wednesday, McDavid made it clear that his goal is to win in Edmonton, but noted there’s no certainty he’ll sign before the season kicks off.

“I’d say all options are on the table. I don’t have a preference either way,” McDavid said.

The Oilers’ captain has carried the team to consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances, only to fall short both times against the Florida Panthers. Friedman pointed out that before McDavid commits long-term, he’ll need to be convinced Edmonton can remain a true Cup contender.

For Friedman, the bigger issue is how the uncertainty could affect the locker room.

"The bigger question is if it will become a distraction to the players and organization. As long as he’s unsigned, it’s a massive story,” Friedman wrote via Sportsnet.

“You can’t stop the questions, the commentary and the noise in a passionate Canadian market. The Oilers are a strong, mature team. You think they can handle it, but there's going to be a lot to ignore," he added.

At the same time, Friedman believes in McDavid’s word that he wants to win with the Oilers and isn’t eyeing another team. He also emphasized that while there are no guarantees, McDavid’s focus is on knowing the Oilers have a legitimate shot at the Cup each season.

Elliotte Friedman on Connor McDavid's "focus" for next season

Elliotte Friedman thought Connor McDavid would want to eliminate (contract extension) distractions early, and said he was surprised at the idea of him entering the season without a deal in place.

He added that many players could struggle under the weight of uncertainty:

We’ve seen plenty of players affected by uncertainty, but I don’t think it will impact McDavid. He’s too laser-focused. There are two targets this season, Olympic gold and the Stanley Cup. Nothing will deviate him from that path."

Do you think Connor McDavid will sign an extension with the Edmonton Oilers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

