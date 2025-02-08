"Embarassed to see this as a Hawks fan": Internet reacts as official Blackhawks X account claps back at Biz for scathing Connor Bedard comment

The Chicago Blackhawks' official X/Twitter account reacted to TV analyst Paul Bissonnette’s recent criticism of Connor Bedard after the Blackhawks lost 4-3 to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Bissonnette said Bedard makes soft plays that lead to turnovers and tries things that won’t work in the NHL.

"Sometimes I see him continue to try things that aren't going to work at the NHL level, like soft plays that are just going to get picked off and go back the other way," Bissonnette said Wednesday. "And as much as good he does is sometimes he doesn't do great things."

The Blackhawks responded by posting Connor Bedard’s 22 points in his last 21 games next to Bissonnette’s 22 career NHL points. They captioned it:

“That’s pond hockey, baby.”

Soon after the Blackhawks' post, fans shared their mixed reactions to Bissonnette's criticism and the Hawks' reply.

"Embarrassed to see this as a Hawks fan. Comparing a 3-4th line depth grinder to our generational talent is embarrassing, this is what we’re worried about?" one fan said.

"Picking fights with TV analysts while your team is 31st in the standings. Good stuff!" a fan wrote.

"Didn’t he say “Bedard has more talent in his pinky finger than I do in my whole body” but point out some very valid criticisms on the defensive side of things? ..." another fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"This is supremely embarrassing. Can’t believe the org let you tweet this out. Joke team." a fan wrote.

"This is crazy. So is Wayne Gretzky the only guy that can criticize current players?? Biz was 100% correct with his analysis. No one ever said Bedard sucked, just that he has to work on some things. I bet you Crosby and McDavid would tell you they both have things to improve on" another fan said.

"I love seeing people defend our boy (although biz had some valid points)," one fan added.

Connor Bedard's statement on Paul Bissonnette's comments

Since Bissonnette's comments, Bedard has shared his response to his criticism. Upon being questioned by the media about the comments, Bedard said:

“I’m not watching broadcasts or anything. I’m playing hockey. Their job is to say what they see. I couldn’t really care less what people on the outside think of me. But I’m not going to be bu**hurt if someone says I made a bad play. It’s their job.”

So far, Connor Bedard has 16 goals and 48 points this NHL season.

