Embarrassed' Maple Leafs considering moving on from President Brendan Shanahan, receives interest from $1.9B franchise: Reports

Year 11 as President of Hockey Operations of the Toronto Maple Leafs was no different than any of the previous 10 for Brendan Shanahan.

Ad

A ninth consecutive playoff appearance once again ended in disappointing fashion, as we all saw the Maple Leafs get dismantled 6-1 by the Florida Panthers in Game 7 at home on Sunday night.

That now marks 11 years on the job for Brendan Shanahan, with just two playoff series wins to show for it, and this most recent loss feels like the end of an era. With several key contracts expiring, including Shanahan's, the Maple Leafs have the opportunity to truly shake up the core of their organization for the first time in a decade.

Ad

Trending

TSN hockey insider Chris Johnston shared the latest he's hearing on the 56-year-old's future with the team in an article for The Athletic. He posted the link to the piece on X (formerly Twitter).

"The way that series ended has left ownership disappointed and embarrassed, according to sources. As close as the Leafs were to taking a meaningful step from previous seasons, the way they lost made it feel a little farther from reach," Johnston wrote.

Ad

"However, when it comes to determining Shanahan’s future and the hierarchy of the team’s hockey operations structure moving forward, ownership recognizes the need to take a methodical approach. They don’t want to make any knee-jerk or emotional decisions," Johnston added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brendan Shanahan just finished the final season of the six-year contract extension he signed to remain with the Maple Leafs in 2019.

The New York Islanders are interested in Brendan Shanahan

While Brendan Shanahan's time in Toronto may be up, another organization is interested in his services.

Reports have surfaced that the New York Islanders, worth $1.9 billion per Forbes, have requested permission to speak with Shanahan. BR Open Ice shared the news on X, stemming from a report from hockey insider Chris Johnston.

Ad

"The Islanders have requested permission to speak to Brendan Shanahan, according to @reporterchris. New York currently has a vacancy left by Lou Lamoriello, who served as the team’s president of hockey operations and general manager," BR Open Ice wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As they mentioned, the New York Islanders are currently without a general manager or president of hockey operations after parting ways with longtime front office leader Lou Lamoriello.

This should be an interesting situation to follow in the coming days and weeks of the 2025 NHL offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama