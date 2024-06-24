"Embarrassing to act like you are some hero" "Doing the bare minimum" - NHL fans flame Stephen A. Smith and First Take crew over Stanley Cup coverage

The Edmonton Oilers need one more win to secure the Stanley Cup. After overturning a 3-0 deficit, the Oilers carry all the momentum heading into Game 7 against the Florida Panthers on Monday.

Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith and the First Take crew have been covering the event and have made headlines.

'Awful Announcing' shared a video on X where Smith expressed pride in their show's diversity. He pointed to three Black men discussing hockey on national TV and called it a unique aspect of American sports media.

"You talk about breaking news, look at this thing! Three Black dudes talking hockey! On national television! Only in America baby... Let's do that hockey," Stephen A. Smith said.

However, NHL fans had strong reactions to Smith and the First Take crew's Stanley Cup coverage.

"Congrats you’re literally doing the bare minimum - covering a sport on a sports show during playoffs. Stop making race a thing, and get on with it," one fan said.

"Give me a break. This is the first time they've talked hockey all postseason. And it's only because there's a Game 7 in the Cup Final. Embarrassing to act like you are some hero when you didn't talk about a sport on your network until the very end of the season," another fan said.

"Such a shame that the NHL playoffs have been on for 2 months and this is the first time they are talking about the playoffs. Bad look for @espn with them being the rights holders with the league," a fan tweeted.

"Hypocrite Stephen A Smith trying to talk WNBA a few weeks ago when he rarely talks that. Then he'll try to talk about hockey when the Stanley Cup is getting good and he rarely talked about that. He barely talks about the other sports besides the NBA, NFL. Dude so," one fan said.

"I'm just so confused about why this dude is still on TV," another fan added.

"If the NHL wants them to grow the game, ESPN has to remove Stephen A. Smith. He won’t be the one to grow the game and he doesn’t care," one X user claimed.

Connor McDavid stresses routine ahead of Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final will take place at Amerant Bank Arena. The Florida Panthers are pursuing their first championship, while the Edmonton Oilers are aiming for their first since 1990.

After trailing 3-0, the Oilers won three straight, outscoring the Panthers 18-5. Oilers captain Connor McDavid recognizes the value of routine amidst the pressure.

“You have to prepare just like you always do,” McDavid said (via NHL.com). “Obviously, it's not your ordinary game. Everybody understands that. But you've got to make it as ordinary as possible in your head. I think part of that is just sticking to your routine.

"Our room has done a great job of being at our best in these big moments, and I would expect no different (in Game 7),” McDavid added.

The puck will drop at 8 PM ET on Monday and will be telecast live on ABC and streamed through Sling TV.