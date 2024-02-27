"Embarrassing to watch" "worst shootout player": Bruins fans rip into David Pastrnak for his SO attempt in Bruins' 14th OT loss of the season

Despite a multipoint game, Boston Bruins fans were left disappointed with David Pastrnak's repetitive, deprived shootout attempt in a 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Monday night.

Pastrnak was one of the three shooters for the Bruins in the shootout. As usual, he took his time skating towards the opposing net. However, the effort, which has become somewhat of a trend in shootouts lately, didn't meet expectations of fans.

David Pastrnak went for a wrist shot, but Seattle's goalie, Philipp Grubauer, made it look like a routine save.

Grubauer also denied Charlie McAvoy and Charlie Coyle in their previous attempts, handing the Bruins their 14th loss of the season, coming after regulation.

One fan reacted to Pastrnak's shootout attempt, tweeting:

"Pastrnak keeps using the worst shootout move in nhl history. Embarrassing to watch"

Another chimed in:

"Pastrnak might be the worst shootout player I’ve ever seen"

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Kailer Yamamoto was the only scorer in the shootout for the Kraken. It was the sixth game for the Bruins that went beyond regulation. They have lost three consecutive games and seven of their last nine after regulation.

The Bruins earned one point from the shootout defeat, tying them with leaders, the Vancouver Canucks, with 82 points.

David Pastrnak becomes seventh player to achieve 700 points in Bruins history

On Monday, the Seattle Kraken hosted the Boston Bruins at the Climate Pedge Arena, winning in a shootout.

David Pastrnak accumulated two points and an assist. His first goal came at 5:53 of the first period to give the Bruins the lead, scoring on a breakaway off Kevin Shattenkirk's pass.

Pastrnak scored his second of the night at 17:08 in the second period for a one-timer in the slot from Pavel Zacha's pass to take his season tally to 37 goals. With that, he completed his 700th career point, becoming the 10th player in Bruins' history to reach the landmark.

Pastrnak's assist came on Charlie Coyle's goal to tie it 3-3 for the Bruins with three minutes remaining in the regulation period, before the Bruins lost to the Kraken in a shootout. Linus Ullmark made 24 saves for the Bruins. Meanwhile, Jordan Eberle, Vince Dunn and Olivier Bjorkstrand were the scorers for the Kraken in the win.

Philipp Grubauer made 29 saves. David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins return home to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.