"Embarrassment to the sport" - NHL player agent calls out referees over officiating during Kings vs Oilers game

The Los Angeles Kings were up against the Edmonton Oilers in Game Five, which was a do-or-die game for the former. However, amid the intense on-ice action, the spotlight shifted to the referees and their handling of the game, drawing sharp criticism from NHL player agent Allan Walsh.

In a tweet, Walsh expressed his disappointment, calling the officiating an "embarrassment to the NHL and an embarrassment to the sport."

Here's a look at the tweet from X:

"As I’ve said many times, I don’t cheer for teams, I cheer for clients. But the officiating tonight is an embarrassment to the NHL and an embarrassment to the sport. The players and the fans deserve better than this."

One of the standout moments that drew widespread criticism was the decision not to stop play after David Rittich's helmet came off in the second period, leaving him vulnerable to a Connor McDavid shot. This incident and others led experts to believe the officiating was not up to par.

While the Kings may have felt aggrieved by some calls, including a disputed power play, they took an early exit from the playoffs.

Edmonton Oilers advance to NHL second round with dominant special teams performances

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings in a five-game NHL playoff series.

Despite a closely contested even-strength play, Edmonton capitalized on their power plays, scoring four goals with the man advantage while the Kings failed to convert on their 12 opportunities.

Led by Leon Draisaitl's two goals in Game 5, the Oilers secured a 4-3 victory to advance to the second round. Connor McDavid contributed significantly with 12 points in the series, while Zach Hyman and Evander Kane also found the back of the net for Edmonton.

Despite a late push from the Kings, including a goal by Adrian Kempe, Edmonton held on for the win. With this victory, the Oilers move on to face the winner of the Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators series.

This marks the first time since 1990–92 that the Oilers have advanced from the first round in three consecutive years.