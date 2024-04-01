"Emily in Paris" superfan Jeff Skinner receives special video message from lead actor Lily Collins ahead of 1000th NHL game

Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner, who is a huge "Emily in Paris" drama fan, received a special video message from lead actor Lily Collins to celebrate his upcoming 1,000th NHL game.

Collins recorded the message on the sets of the show's fourth season. The connection between Skinner and Collins dates back to late 2022 when Skinner's viral mic'd-up clip discussing the show caught Collins' attention.

She reposted the video on her Instagram, surprising fans with the unexpected crossover. Skimnner's love for the show has now come full circle with a personalized message from the "Emily in Paris" lead actor.

"Bonjour, Jeff. I heard that you were a big fan. So I wanted to send you a congratulatory video for your 1000th game in the NHL. I've never played one game, let alone 1000. So props to you for that. Saying hi. From the backdrop of somewhere that I think you know very well. Congratulations. Good luck and have fun," Collins said.

Skinner will accomplish the 1,000-game milestone when the Buffalo Sabres host the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. The puck for the game drops at 7 p.m. ET.

Jeff Skinner's NHL career stats and contract

Skinner was drafted No. 7 overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2010 NHL draft. The 31-year-old veteran forward made his debut in the 2010-11 season, appearing in 82 games and scoring 63 points (31 goals and 32 assists) in his rookie campaign.

Jeff Skinner played for eight seasons for the Hurricanes and appeared in 579 games for the club during that time. He joined the Buffalo Sabres in the 2018-19 season and has been with them since.

Overall, Skinner, in his 14-year career, has garnered 669 points through 357 goals and 312 assists. This season, the 31-year-old has collected 45 points through 24 goals and 21 assists.

Jeff Skinner is inked to an eight-year, $72,000,000 deal signed with the Sabres in 2019. He will become a UFA at the end of the 2026-27 season when he'll be 35 years old.