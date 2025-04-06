Emotional Nicklas Backstrom cries and hugs Alex Ovechkin after surpassing Wayne Gretzky to become NHL goal leader

Nicklas Backstrom, Alex Ovechkin’s long-time Washington Capitals linemate, displayed his emotions in his postgame congratulations following Ovechkin’s record-breaking goal against the New York Islanders on Sunday afternoon.

An emotional Backstrom cried and hugged Ovechkin in the Capitals’ dressing room after their 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

Here’s a look at the exchange between the two close friends and teammates:

They were teammates from 2007 to 2023. Unfortunately, Backstrom has not played since 2023 due to a hip injury. He is the Capitals’ all-time assist leader with 762. Of those 762 career assists, 279 came on Ovechkin goals.

The duo won the 2018 Stanley Cup together. In that playoff run, Backstrom registered 23 points in 20 games. However, it was Ovechkin who took home the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP during that magical playoff run.

While it seems highly unlikely that Backstrom and Ovechkin will ever take the ice together again, the bond between the two warriors is undeniably strong. Perhaps Ovechkin and Backstrom could team up one last time if Backstrom’s health allows him to return to the ice.

Alex Ovechkin trades sticks with fellow countryman after historic milestone

Alex Ovechkin scored the historic 895th goal against fellow Russian Ilya Sorokin. The situation seemed fitting as both Russian nationals showed their deep respect for one another.

As the New York Islanders got in line to congratulate Ovechkin, he had a special request for Sorokin. According to NHL.com, Ovechkin asked Sorokin for his stick as a memento of the unique occasion.

Sorokin willingly obliged. Per NHL.com, he replied following Ovechkin’s request:

“No problem.”

When Sorokin was asked what he would get in return from Ovechkin for his stick, he stated he would get Ovechkin’s “respect.”

Alex Ovechkin is now the undisputed NHL goal-scoring leader, something that speaks volumes about how generations transition from time to time. It could be a long time before fans get a chance to see Ovechkin’s record fall.

The current active players who could have a realistic chance at catching Ovechkin are Leon Draisaitl and Auston Matthews who have 399 and 398 goals respectively.

