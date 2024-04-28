"Enough is enough": Paul Bissonnette slams Mitch Marner after Leafs go down 2-0 in Game 4 vs Bruins 

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner drew the ire of NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette during Game 4 of their first-round series against the Boston Bruins.

Bissonnette expressed his frustration with Marner's performance as the Bruins scored twice in the second period.

Brad Marchand’s powerplay goal led Bissonnette to comment:

"Get Marner off the ice. I’ve seen enough. Unacceptable. He’s lost every single puck battle tonight. Lost it before the penalty. In complete no man’s land on the PK."

The Bruins took a 3-0 lead into the dressing room after 40 minutes.

Thus far, the Bruins have controlled most of the series. Except for Auston Matthews' heroics in Game 2, the Bruins have handled the Leafs' top scorers. Meanwhile, Mitch Marner has been absent on the ice. He’s registered a single point in the series.

Bissonnette concluded:

"Enough is enough. Earn your ice."

With the way Marner and the Leafs are playing, they risk falling into a 3-1 hole. Given the dynamics of this series, the deficit may be too much for the Leafs to overcome.

Mitch Marner and the Leafs have 20 minutes to turn things around

With the Bruins taking a 3-0 lead into the second intermission, Mitch Marner and the Leafs have one more period to turn the ship around.

Thus far, the game has been relatively even in every category except the score. Both teams have 16 shots, with the Leafs holding a clear advantage in hits, outhitting the Bruins 47 to 26.

Despite the Leafs leading the faceoff battle 27–16, they trail by three goals. Perhaps the difference boils down to blocked shots.

The Bruins’ stars have made their opportunities count. In addition to Marchand, sniper David Pastrnak and veteran goal scorer James Van Riemsdyk have notched a marker apiece.

As for Toronto’s core, they have gone eerily silent. Mitch Marner has two shots on goal, while Auston Matthews, John Tavares, and the returning William Nylander have nothing to show on the scoresheet.

If Boston can hold on, the Leafs’ stars, especially Marner, will have one more game to prove everyone wrong, in particular Paul Bissonnette.