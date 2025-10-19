"Enough of this idiot" "Aww, no one cares": Leafs fans rip into Mitch Marner as the Vegas superstar recalls ‘sleepless nights’ before Toronto exit

Mitch Marner once again shared his emotions about his move from Toronto to Vegas. Marner was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights after signing an eight-year, $96 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 1. He was with the Leafs for nine seasons since being drafted fourth overall in 2015.Speaking to the media after Saturday's win over Calgary Flames, Marner said,&quot;There were a couple sleepless nights, super tough. It was not an easy decision at all ... Tried to make the best move that we thought was going to best for our family going forward.&quot;After his comments, some Leafs fans reacted negatively online. Many said they were tired of hearing about Marner’s move since nearly four months have elapsed.&quot;Forget him. We have had enough of this idiot,&quot; a fan wrote in anger.Tritoon @Suds15WayneLINK@koshtorontosun Forget him. We have had enough of this idiotAnother fan shared an &quot;Aww. No one cares.&quot; meme.&quot;Like back in the summer of 2024 when he made the actual decision?&quot; a fan wrote, suggesting Marner had decided to get traded a year prior to the move.Here are some more reactions from fans to Marner's comments on X:&quot;Too much red bull will do that to ya,&quot; a fan joked.&quot;Yeah must have been tough to decide who was going to over pay you to play a game&quot; another fan said.&quot;Why are we still giving this oxygen. He’s gone. We now root for his loss. We don’t miss him.&quot; one more fan disapproved the idea of giving attention to Marner's reactions.Mitch Marner scored twice in win over Calgary FlamesMitch Marner scored twice in the Vegas Golden Knights' 6-1 win over the Calgary Flames. He helped the team extend its point streak, securing a hat trick of wins. He scored his first goal just 46 seconds into the game. Later, he scored late in the second period on a power play at 19:06 with assists from Mark Stone and Jack Eichel.Speaking about scoring his first two goals for the Knights, Marner said,“I knew I was going to get looks and opportunities. I knew they would fall eventually. I was just trying to make sure I do everything else right to get the opportunities to put myself in that spot to get those looks.”Mitch Marner scored 102 points last season for the Maple Leafs. Now he is focused on helping Vegas win and lift his first Stanley Cup.