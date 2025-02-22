"Entire team was absolutely trash": Oilers fans left disappointed as Edmonton suffers 'embarrassing' defeat to Flyers post 4 Nations break

Edmonton Oilers fans were frustrated after the team lost 6-3 to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. The Oilers struggled defensively, allowing key goals.

Flyers captain Sean Couturier and wingers Owen Tippett and Matvei Michkov played a strong game. They combined for four goals and four assists. Tippett's second goal in the second period gave the Flyers a 4-3 lead.

Connor McDavid had just returned from winning the 4 Nations Face-Off with Team Canada. He traveled from Boston to Philadelphia but couldn't help the Oilers avoid defeat.

After the loss, the Oilers' X account posted,

"#Oilers fall to the Flyers. The road trip continues tomorrow in Washington."

Soon, fans joined the comment section to react to the loss.

"Embarrassing. Entire team was absolutely trash. Defence is non existent but atleast turn overs are alive and well! 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️," one fan wrote.

"Not a great game, hope they find some energy for tomorrow. Time of the year they need to dig in and get going," another fan said.

One fan pointed out the Oilers' mistakes in detail:

"Skinner was very bad today but his team wasn’t good in front of him as well. ... Not going to come back with 3 shots."

Here are some more reactions from fans to the Oilers' loss:

"On a positive note, they won’t be tired for the back to back tomorrow since they played at half speed today," a fan wrote.

"MIDDAVID -3 😭 BACK TO MEDIOCRITY WITHOUT MARNER AROUND TO CARRY HIM," a fan wrote.

Edmonton Oilers lost to Flyers with second-period mistakes

The Edmonton Oilers lost to the Philadelphia Flyers despite a great first period. Matvei Michkov opened the scoring at 2:07 of the first period. John Klingberg tied it 1-1 at 7:06 with a shot from the left faceoff circle. Leon Draisaitl gave Edmonton a 2-1 lead at 9:31 after a pass from Matt Savoie.

Owen Tippett tied the game 2-2 on a breakaway at 1:45 of the second period. Sean Couturier made it 3-2 for the Flyers at 7:13. Mattias Ekholm tied it again at 8:34. Tippett scored his second goal at 12:26, making it 4-3. Andrei Kuzmenko added a power-play goal at 15:37.

Rasmus Ristolainen secured the win in the third period with an empty-net goal at 17:01.

