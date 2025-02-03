"EP 11.6 was god awful", "Traded the wrong guy": Vancouver Canucks fans gutted after 3-2 OT loss to Detroit Red Wings

Fans reacted as the Vancouver Canucks lost 3-2 in overtime to the Detroit Red Wings at Rogers Arena on Sunday. Alex DeBrincat scored the game-winning goal with 42 seconds left in overtime as Detroit won for the sixth straight time.

The Canucks tweeted the final score following their defeat to the Wings, attracting varied reactions from fans

"EP11.6 was god awful. What a charmin soft baby," one criticized Elias Pettersson.

"Traded the wrong guy but we already knew that," another pointed to J.T. Miller's trade to the New York Rangers.

"11.6 mill to be a gamebreaker in crunch time only to miss the net by 3 feet on a 2 on 1 rush after a nice pass from Boeser. Few mins later game over. *Sigh*," a fan said, talking about the play in the final minutes of the game.

The Vancouver Canucks kept the game close but couldn’t secure the win, leaving fans frustrated. Here are some more reactions on X:

"How are all you Petey loving donkeys feeling? Meanwhile Miller is showing his worth. … We are not a serious club 🤡🤡🤡," a fan said.

"Tocchets choice of forward deployment in OT remains the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen," another fan shared.

"Time to get rid of Boser slow skater can’t create anything we need to retool this roster and bring a whole new core around Hughes," a fan reacted.

"Bet Petey is real happy he got rid of social media because he’s getting filleted in most comment sections. He wants the pressure. Where was he post game? Did he forget he wanted the pressure?," another fan questioned.

How the Vancouver Canucks lost to the Detroit Red Wings

The Vancouver Canucks lost to the Detroit Red Wings despite playing well in the opening 60 minutes. Pius Suter gave Vancouver the lead at 4:19 of the first period, deflecting a shot from Elias Pettersson, before Alex DeBrincat made it 1-1 for Detroit at 6:05, scoring on a 3-on-2 rush.

In the second period, Ben Chiarot put Detroit 2-1 ahead at 5:54 with a shot through traffic. Filip Chytil, though, tied the game for Vancouver at 10:46 in the third, shooting under goalie Alex Lyon’s blocker.

In overtime, DeBrincat scored his second of the game with 42 seconds left, converting a pass from Lucas Raymond with a one-timer to extend Detroit's winning streak.

