“Epic” “Does Roman Reigns approve”: NHL fans react Georges St-Pierre judges Simon Benoit's MMA-style superman punch to Michael Kesselring

MMA legend Georges St. Pierre responded to Simon Benoit’s superman punch. The Toronto Maple Leafs player attempted the punch during a fight with Michael Kesselring on Monday. St. Pierre shared a picture of both players on X and wrote:

“Superman Punch in the NHL last night. He missed the target because he telegraphed too much but the picture is awesome. 👍”

GSP is popular for his iconic superman punches. This punch involves moving the rear leg forward to feign a kick, then snapping it back while throwing a punch. Former NHL player Kevin Bieksa has also tried it in the past. Benoit jumped and swung but missed Kesselring, who responded with several right hooks.

Soon, NHL fans started reacting to Georges St. Pierre's response to Simon Benoit.

A fan called the moment "epic".

"Does@WWERomanReigns approve?" a fan humorously questioned.

"The only person I’ve ever seen land that punch in real life is @GeorgesStPierre ." a fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Imagine having to train MMA for Hockey 😂" a fan mentioned.

"We need more of this in hockey GSP 🔥 And LOL these hockey players gotta start coming to hang out with you and Firas so they can disguise their attacks better 🤣🙏" one fan wrote.

"Bieksa did it better, basically just a straight punch with basically no pull back." a fan responded.

"Simon Benoit is also a Laval Quebec native so he took some notes from your career GSP! 👊🏻" a fan tweeted.

Michael Kesselring and Simon Benoit responded to the superman punch attempt

Despite Simon Benoit's superman punch attempt, Michael Kesselring had no issue with it.

"No, that was a little interesting," Utah defenseman Kesselring said, via TSN.com. "But whatever, it’s a fight right? You sign up for it.... You know something’s coming so it’s all good."

Benoit, who had just scored his first goal of the season, admitted he had tried the move before.

“I think just in the moment I felt I had an opening there, and I just took it,” Benoit said. "I did it last year against, I think, (Erik) Gudbranson. He’s a bit taller, though and it was harder,”

The Toronto Maple Leafs won 4-3 in a shootout against the Utah Hockey Club on Monday. Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner scored in the shootout. Joseph Woll made 29 saves to help Toronto end a three-game losing streak.

