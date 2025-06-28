Erik Gudbranson and Boone Jenner link up at adult-themed variety show event in Vegas with their partners

This week, Columbus Blue Jackets teammates Erik Gudbranson and Boone Jenner attended the Absinthe show in Las Vegas with their wives, Sarah and Maggie. The couples were seen together at the adult-themed variety show held outside Caesars Palace at the Green Fairy Garden.

On Friday, Sarah Gudbranson shared a series of stories from their evening on her Instagram. One of the photos featured a large glowing tree outside Caesars Palace at night with a crowd gathered in the compound. Another click saw Erik and Sarah walking through a tunnel filled with hanging flowers and greenery.

via Instagram /@sarahsweetnam

A third story showed Sarah posing in front of a tall window with a view of Las Vegas behind her. Sarah also posted a couple selfie with Erik in front of a mirror, both dressed in black for the night.

Boone Jenner’s wife Maggie also posted several stories from their outing on her Instagram. One of her stories featured a live acrobatic act under bright stage lights taken during the Absinthe show, which Sarah later reposted on her account. Maggie then shared a couple click with Boone taken indoors.

via Instagram/@sarahsweetnam, @maggiemasarjenner

Absinthe, run by Spiegelworld, is known for its mix of acrobatics, edgy comedy, burlesque and live stunts. The show is for an adult audience and is staged inside a Spiegeltent with an in-the-round seating setup.

Erik Gudbranson’s wife once opened up on the toll of his injuries in Vancouver

Earlier this year, Erik Gudbranson’s wife Sarah, appeared on the “Never Offside podcast with Julie and Kat”. During the episode, she spoke about how difficult Gudbranson’s injuries were during his time with the Vancouver Canucks.

She explained that Erik had gone through multiple surgeries including a few in Vancouver and that period was emotionally hard for their family. She said it was tough to watch him deal with the pressure of returning to the game.

“Those few years for us were really, really hard,” Sarah said. “I mean, it's, yeah, it's definitely such a mental grind for him, I'd say.”

She also told a story about how Erik found out he had been traded. In the summer of 2016, when the Florida Panthers traded him to the Vancouver Canucks, he was actually on a riverboat cruise in Africa with no Wi-Fi. Sarah was in Florida and saw the news online before Erik even knew. She explained that Erik remained unaware for 12 hours and by the time he found out, everyone else already knew.

